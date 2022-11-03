Selena Gomez is all smiles and sunshine, and she’s got the mani to match it. At the 2022 AFI Fest premiere of her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me on Nov. 2, the actor walked the red carpet wearing sunny yellow nails with a glossy finish.

Gomez’s go-to nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to show off the simple, yet stunning color. Coining it “sunset yellow,” the shade is a warm golden hue that popped against her purple-magenta metallic dress and enormous David Webb statement ring. The rest of her makeup look was subtle by comparison, with her wearing a neutral lip and smokey eye and her hair pulled back into a tight, sleek bun.

Bachik is the go-to nail artist for many celebs. He’s created many memorable nail art, such as Jennifer Lopez’s diamond mani and Gomez’s Louboutin-inspired nails. If you’re looking for inspo for your next mani, give his feed a scroll.

Gomez’s new documentary goes into deep detail about her mental health struggles. Taking place over the past six years, fans can see some of the actor’s most vulnerable moments as the documentary covers everything from her Lupus and bipolar diagnosis, how she’s battled with anxiety and depression, and how she manages her mental health today. It’s a very intimate look at the entertainer that lets her show fans her real self.

“I feel like I feel like I’m releasing like I’m exhaling,” Gomez recentyly told Bustle. “Like I was holding all of this stuff in, and it is super vulnerable, and I was just willing to just let it be. I don’t know why. It was kind of just a happy accident where I realized this was going to be much bigger than myself.”

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me premieres Nov. 4 on Apple TV+.