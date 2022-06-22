Jennifer Lopez's Diamond Mani Shows Off *All* The Rocks That She's Got

If you’ve always thought the more bling the better, you’re not alone. Jennifer Lopez always seemingly lives by that rule (as she and everyone really should), especially with her latest manicure. On Tuesday, June 21, Lopez’s nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to post the latest diamond-encrusted nail look he created for the multi-hyphenate.

Aptly named, these “diamond drip” nails are all about the drip. Bachik used the shiniest crystal-like embellishments on top of long stiletto-shaped nail extensions for the show-stopping nail art.

He took to his Instagram stories to show some BTS on how to get the look. On one slide, he shows his followers that he used Mia Secret Stiletto Extension Gel Tips to get the pointy nail shape. On the next, he shows all the jewels and it seems that he put each crystal on by hand. The final look is exquisite and the nails alone almost outshine her huge green diamond engagement ring from fiancé Ben Affleck. Almost.

This latest mani on Lopez is just one of many nail art trends that experts say will be huge this year, which call out nail jewelry and 3D details as trends to look out for. The diamond-encrusted mani hits both marks and if Lopez proved anything with this look, it’s nail art that everyone should try it at least once this year (or in their lifetime).

When it comes to nail inspo, it doesn’t get better than Bachik’s creations for Lopez and all his celebrity clients. Fans will remember Lopez’s super pretty double French manicure and neon peachy pink that she wore earlier this year. And even a year later, everyone is still raving over Selena Gomez’s French twist with a red flipside. If you weren’t following Bachik before for some amazing nail art, do so now.