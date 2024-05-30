Selena Gomez seems to be taking style advice from her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. On May 29, while filming the fourth season of the Hulu series, Gomez stepped out of the show’s Arconia apartment complex on New York’s Upper West Side in a surprising nostalgic trend.

Gomez greeted fans in a colorful chevron print. It may feel a little cheugy, but Martin and Short’s characters, Charles and Oliver, would definitely approve.

Selena’s Chevron Look

Outside the apartment complex, Gomez donned a chevron-print skirt, which had sky blue and black wavy stripes. She paired the piece with a simple black tank top, which rested underneath a baby blue knit jacket.

Selena Gomez is seen filming Only Murders in the Building on May 29, 2024 in New York City. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She modernized the look with sheer black tights and red boots, which provided a bold contrast to the baby blues.

Selena’s Passion For Chevron

It’s possible that the chevron skirt might be for her Only Murders character, Mabel, but Gomez has worn the pattern in real life, too. Back in December, she attended a Rare Beauty event in New York in a relaxed chevron look.

Selena Gomez is seen in Tribeca on December 11, 2023 in New York City. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

She bundled up in a black-and-grey chevron jacket-and-skirt set, which she wore over a black turtleneck. The print was more subtle, giving off a quiet luxury vibe, but the print was still an undeniable throwback to the early 2010s.