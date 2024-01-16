Selena Gomez is a woman of habit — sartorially, that is. For big events in her life — hosting a Rare Beauty bash, singing in a music video, or attending an awards show — the “Lose You to Love Me” singer will always, always, always choose a look that sparkles. Sequins, one might say, are her fashion bread and butter.

She continued her years-long bedazzled streak at the 75th Emmy Awards, where she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown meticulously embellished with more than 450,000 sequins.

Selena’s Glimmering Gown

On Monday, Gomez arrived to the LA event dressed in her signature sparkle. The Only Murders in the Building star donned a strapless masterpiece with a cream mesh base, adding a saucy see-through element to her gown.

The decadence, however, came from a leafy pattern created by hundreds of thousands of dazzling burgundy sequins. While she has rocked nearly every type of sequin look in the past (from silver to plum and lipstick red), this time, Gomez went a darker, more sultry route.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noteworthy: The Statement Necklace

As if the sequins weren’t enough glitz, Gomez also wore a Tiffany & Co. statement necklace with blinding diamonds. Named “Tiffany Bird on a Rock,” the piece was made of diamond-encrusted birds instead of a traditional chain and featured a massive gemstone pendant.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum kept the rest of her jewels more low-key by way of diamond studs and rings.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Overall, a 10 out of 10.

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this