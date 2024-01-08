Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez Brought Back 2011’s Biggest Trend At The Golden Globes
The high-low dress is back.
Each awards show pools together a stacked cast of trendsetters and the 81st Golden Globes red carpet was no different. On Sunday, Jan 7., all eyes were on Selena Gomez, who walked the red carpet in a head-to-toe ruby number by Giorgio Armani Privé.
The showstopping look effectively revived 2011’s trendiest prom dress silhouette: the high-low. Unlike its cheugy past, however, Gomez made the asymmetrical hemline look modern and oh so stylish.
Selena’s High-Low Dress
The night is brimming with potential for Gomez, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical, or Comedy. The Only Murders in the Building star showed out to the 81st leg of the awards show in an ensemble with a whimsical twist.
The “Lose You To Love Me” singer donned a voluminous gown that featured a ’50s-style skirt with a high-low hem — a trend that hasn’t been seen on red carpets since the early 2010s. If Gomez is bringing it back, however, it’s only a matter of time before closets across the nation are, once again, littered with the lopsided shape.
Up top, the gown featured a series of cut-outs down the torso. The tiers were accentuated by black, crystal-embroidered rosettes — a Gomez go-to. Another touch of black came in the form of her black waistband, a subtly retro add-on. Gomez kept the scarlet theme going with pointed pumps that matched her gown.
She Was Utterly Bejeweled
Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez’s go-to image architect, the Rare Beauty mogul further merchandised her look with the most dazzling of sparklers — bracelets, rings, earrings. Gomez was utterly bejeweled.
She kept her beauty look simple with subtle smokey eye makeup and styled her hair in a sleek top bun. Her black nails matched the rest of her ’fit.
With this dress, she’s already a winner in my book.
