Just a week after the New Year on Jan. 7, film and television stars all arrived on the Beverly Hills red carpet to attend the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Not only is the evening affair a celebration of artistic achievement within the glitzy industry, it’s also an opportunity for A-listers to show up and show out with their looks, too. As for Selena Gomez? The Only Murders in the Building star stunned with her hair in a chic slicked-back bun, some softly smokey mauve-hued eyes, and a high-gloss manicure with this exact $9 nail polish.

Selena’s Glossy Black Nails

Matching the black rosette detailing that adorned her red Giorgio Armani Privé dress (and in line with her recent mani M.O.), the Rare Beauty founder rocked her shorter natural-length nails in a pure black color.

Tom Bachik, a celebrity-loved manicurist who frequently works with Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, as well as the multi-hyphenate, painted Gomez’s naturally short nails with the glossy black polish shade. Tapping a total classic (that many may already have in their collection), he opted for essie’s Nail Polish in Licorice.

Bachik added some behind-the-scenes snaps of Gomez’s short, almond-shaped nails being perfected with Tweezerman tools.

He topped the black nail polish with a super glossy top coat, giving the mani a finish that looked just like patent leather.

Her Elevated Slicked-Back Bun

Complementing the halter neckline of her metallic red dress, Gomez’s hairstylist, Marissa Marino, styled her espresso brunette hair in a sleek bun gathered at her crown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A nearly undetectable “baby part” detail in Gomez’s clicked-back hair offered up a subtle nod to the current affinity for early 2000s trends.

Total Black Nail Obsession

While Gomez is the most recent to rock some glossy black nails (and on more than one occasion), she isn’t the only major star to be a fan of the inky nail polish color. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Olivia Rodrigo are a few examples of note.