As a runway pro, Emily Ratajkowski regularly struts down the biggest, buzziest fashion shows in the most coveted footwear. Still, despite her likely unlimited access to glamorous designer shoes, the street style icon’s go-to's have always been low-key sneakers, especially for her now-famed chic dog walks. Her recent favorites have included sporty cherry red pairs, leather-coated options, and even chunky, controversial ones.

The model’s latest look, however, was an utter style detour. Instead of pairing her little white dress — summer’s big hit — with her usual rubbery sole, she went the polarizing footwear route. Behold, her clear-as-ice naked flats.

Emily’s Breezy LWD

As is routine, Ratajkowski was spotted in New York on Monday, Aug. 19, walking Colombo, her German shepherd and husky mix. By now, fans know that the My Body author takes her “errand” run seriously, often using the short window to flaunt her impeccable off-duty style. Her latest walk was no different.

Proving summer isn’t over ‘til you’re freezing, the Gone Girl star wore a breezy white tent dress with a micro mini hemline, akin to ‘60s-era silhouettes. It featured light ruching and a see-through, lace-trimmed neckline giving it a distinct bedroom flavor.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While the vibe was “I just rolled out of bed in my nightgown,” the LWD was from Prada, and therefore, totally deserving of its moment in the sun. (ICYWW: the now sold-out dress came with a $2,600 price tag.)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Shoes Cost How Much?!

Ratajkowski, a styling whiz, completed her look with PVC ballet flats. The buzzy pair from The Row, which retails for $890, was so see-through it gave a whole new meaning to the term “naked” shoe.

Her Peekaboo Toes

The controversial shoe trend, beloved by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Katy Perry, is a byproduct of Hollywood’s naked trend. As clothes get progressively sheerer, so do shoes.

Last summer, the footwear craze’s first rumblings were via the mesh shoe. While the netted options offered mere suggestions of digits, the trend has reached peak nudity. Ratajkowski’s pair is a prime example. She took a pair of Mary Jane ballet flats, one of the daintiest footwear styles, and made it saucy.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Another dog-walking look for the books.