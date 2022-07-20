She may be an actor, producer, entrepreneur, and singer, but Selena Gomez is a bona fide beauty pro. Every one of the Only Murders In the Building star’s millions of social media followers knows this. She’s created the smash-hit of a makeup brand Rare Beauty, for one. But on top of that, Gomez is always sharing her beauty secrets on TikTok, including everything from mascara hacks to her favorite drugstore beauty finds. In a video posted on July 19, the actor gave us insight into the skin care and hair care part of her morning routine. The biggest takeaway? Gomez revealed exactly how she preps her hair to achieve a model-off-duty style sleek bun. The best part? It only requires two products.

If you're looking for a go-to hairstyle to keep your hair out of your face in the summer heat, the slicked-back updo is the perfect option that’s equal parts chic and easy to recreate. To nail the Gomez-approved look, start with damp hair. Selena began her styling straight out of the shower after towel-drying her strands. She then took the 7SECONDS Detangler from Unite Hair and sprayed this throughout her tresses. This is a multitasking leave-in conditioner that’s protein-based and works to seal the hair cuticle while protecting it from both heat and UV damage.

Next up, you’ll need a brush. Gomez continued her styling by using a bristle brush to pull her hair back into the low bun. She finished off the ‘do by taming any frizz and flyaways with the Unite Hair SMOOTH&SHINE Styling Cream, so reach for that or something similar to ensure the hairstyle is as slicked-back and smooth as possible. The Unite Hair formula does the job thanks to a blend of hydrating ingredients (think argan oil, coconut, and crushed pearls) — and bonus points for its ability to boost shine.

If you’re a dedicated Selena stan — or if you just want your hair out of your face in the summer humidity — give Gomez’s slicked-back bun a try.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.