Selena Gomez usually isn’t one to get too spicy with her wardrobe. The actor-singer’s closet staples seem to include timeless garments, like classic little black dresses and Old Hollywood-inspired gowns. But Gomez is unexpectedly spicing things up for her new music video, without resting on her fashion laurels.

On March 14, she released her new video for “Sunset Blvd,” from her upcoming collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, with producer (and her fiancé) Benny Blanco. The track, inspired by the Los Angeles street where they had their first date, tells a steamy story full of PDA, and Gomez’s wardrobe in the video perfectly suited the vibe.

Selena’s Slip Dress

Gomez chose a lingerie-coded ensemble to match the song’s sultry vibes. She wore a classic silky black slip dress with a plunging V-neck and a small leg slit along the short hem, allowing her to show off the garters around her legs.

On top, she threw on a lacy black cover-up with sheer sleeves and floral embroidery. As seen in the video, she paired her look with classic black pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Selena’s Video Looks

Gomez embraced her sultry side throughout the video, wearing other elevated takes on lingerie looks. For one scene, she donned a monochrome sheer look, featuring a cropped red shirt and high-waisted short shorts with sheer tights, which perfectly matched the red-bottom Louboutins.

Selena Gomez / YouTube

In a different scene, Gomez took off her crop top and replaced it with a classic boudoir look. She wore a white blouse, tying up the hem and unbuttoning it almost completely to show off her red corset-like top with a plunging neckline.

Selena Gomez / YouTube

Needless to say, Blanco was enamored, and he showed it in the video, playing a miniature version of himself desperate to land his dream girl.