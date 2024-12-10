Awards season is looking promising for Selena Gomez. On Monday, Dec. 9, the actor was nominated for two Golden Globes: Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture for the Netflix musical Emilia Pérez and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. She even shared her sweet reaction on Instagram.

Days prior, on Dec. 5, she bagged a different prize: the Spotlight Award at the IndieWire Honors ceremony. Of course, she looked every bit the winner in a sleek black number.

Selena’s LBD

Gomez embodied elegance when she walked the (gray) carpet at the IndieWire Honors event. She was outfitted in a sleek floor-length tuxedo dress from Sans Faff. The blazer-slash-gown, which retails for $1,295, featured a vertiginous center slit and ’80s-style shoulder pads. Suits with retro padded shoulders are making a glorious comeback and are quickly being embraced by Beyoncé, Hailey Bieber, and Elsa Hosk.

She accessorized the subtly plunging dress with sheer black tights from Wolford and pointed slingback pumps from Saint Laurent.

Rich Polk/IndieWire/Getty Images

Her final statement piece was a pair of artful hoop earrings from Tiffany & Co. and the accessory she bagged later on: a plaque for her acting excellence.

Michael Buckner/IndieWire/Getty Images

Her Vampy Lip & Flipped Bob

Proving she’s a beauty mogul for a reason, Gomez expertly gave her look a pop of color with her vampy red ombré lipstick and flushed cheeks. As for her hair, she kept it sleek with a flipped bob. The inverted style has become a massive trend these days embraced by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid.

Rich Polk/IndieWire/Getty Images

Her Range Is Unparalleled

Before going the boxy route, Gomez attended an event the night before in a decidedly frilly number. At the Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala, the Disney alum wore a dainty two-toned dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline lined with a frilly ruffle trim. Designed by Self-Portrait, the long sleeves also featured a contrasting ruffly wrist, while buttons were lined down the torso.

Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She accessorized with Manolo Blahnik pointed-toe Mary Janes and subtle sparklers from Chopard.

A style winner in my book.