UGG boots — AKA the cheugy trend that dominated 2007 — have made a major comeback in recent years. If you need proof, just look at the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Jennifer Lopez — or, more specifically, their feet. The stylish set has been taking to the cozy boots as of late, but perhaps none more so than Selena Gomez.

The Rare Beauty founder has built a reputation as an avid fan of the UGG brand — and no, I’m not just talking about their famous, fur-lined shoes. Also a fan of the label’s apparel, Gomez once wore a head-to-toe UGG ‘fit including a puffer coat, cardigan, pants, and shoes all from the brand. She doesn’t relegate the cozy brand to daytime looks either, having once wore joggers from the label for a night out.

It’s definitely UGG’s sheepskin shoes, however, that really tickle the singer’s fancy. She’s been spotted wearing the cheugy boots a lot in recent years, especially while filming her Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building. She’s worn them while out and about in the streets of New York, reading scripts on set, and while chilling in her makeup chair.

Just last week, in fact, Gomez was spotted wearing not one, but two different pairs of UGG styles while filming the show’s third season in New York City. Gomez stepped out wearing the Tasman Graphic Monogram slippers in tan and merchandised the look with a matching camel coat over a white sweatshirt and olive green pants.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Just two days prior, Gomez was photographed in a different pair of UGGs: the Classic Ultra Mini Clear boots in campfire gray. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum then paired the footwear with a charcoal hooded jacket over sweatpants and topped it with a black coat.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Someone give this woman a brand deal.