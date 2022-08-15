Selena Gomez has been living her best life for the past couple of weeks with a super fun European vacation. But even while out and about on her summer adventures, the Rare Beauty founder is still serving some serious beauty inspo — especially with her nails. Before you transition to fall’s moodier palette, take a look at Gomez’s pale yellow polish.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to show off her new mani. Calling them “mellow yellow,” Bachik posted a pic that shows Gomez wearing a pastel yellow on long oval-shaped nails with a glossy sheen. While Bachik doesn’t share what exact products he used, the color is pretty easy to find should you want to copy them for yourself. (Something like Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in 915 Riviera or the Lights Lacquer in Funshine Bear fits the bill if you’re looking for a similar bright pastel yellow.)

Experts predicted that pastels (including yellow_ were going to be huge in 2022. While the bright shades aren’t exactly new or groundbreaking during the warmer seasons, Chanel nail artist Betina R. Goldstein and celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen once told Bustle that a soft bright yellow will be seen all over social media feeds this spring and summer — and looks like they’re right.

The artist was behind the pretty pink tips that Gomez recently wore. He’s also been the go-to celebrity nail artist of late when it comes to shade and art trends and famously manicures Jennifer Lopez’s nails for both major red carpet events and important life milestones — so if buttercup yellow isn’t really your speed, you can trust that Bachik has plenty of other nail inspo.