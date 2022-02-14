Contrary to what the patriarchy might have us believe, sexiness is ultimately subjective — it can take myriad shapes and forms. One thing’s for sure, though: It’s more about a feeling — a magical combination of joy, passion, and confidence — than a particular look or trend. You can spark joy sartorially, too, by stocking your pajama drawer with pieces that make you feel your best, even while you sleep (or engage in other bed-centric activities). Maybe that’s a sky-high slit or some lacy lingerie; maybe it’s a cool, slouchy lounge set. Sexy plus-size pajamas come in a wide array of styles, so as you browse, take note of what materials, cuts, and constructions feel most appealing to you.

When it comes to sleepwear, it’s tempting to reach for the same old T-shirt and boxer shorts you’ve been wearing for years. And not without reason: Those pieces are cozy, familiar, and safe. But when sexiness is the goal, novelty plays a huge part, and thinking outside the box is encouraged. Slipping into something a little more special before bed can work wonders on your mindset, and truly feel like an act of self-care. That said, nothing’s less sexy than discomfort, so it’s important not to force yourself into something that doesn’t fit right or isn’t quite “you.”

That’s where this round-up comes in. Whether you’re in the market for a chic, ‘70s-inspired knit romper that can take you from the dance floor to between the sheets, a classic menswear-inspired pajama set that’s perfect for breakfast in bed, or a luxurious jewel-toned satin robe that nods to Old Hollywood glamour, there’s something for everyone on this list.

1 This Babydoll Slip Dress With A Sky-High Slit XAKALAKA Plus Size Side Slit Babydoll Amazon $18 See On Amazon When you’re in the mood for a touch of drama, throw on this barely-there, highly rated babydoll nightie — it boasts open sides and super-high leg slits with tie closures. A mid-cut neckline with subtle lace trim balances out the look, while its adjustable straps and soft, stretchy material keep you comfortable. “Super cute & simply sexy,” one Amazon reviewer gushed, and another confirmed, “this is my new favorite lingerie item!” Pick yours up in a solid hue, like the wine red pictured above, or in floral prints or ombre. Available colors: 16

2 This Ultra-Glam Lace & Satin Pajama Set SOLY HUX Plus Size Lace Trim Pajama Set Amazon $21 See On Amazon Nothing says “luxe” quite like satin and lace. Elevate your lounging attire in this dreamy, best-selling two-piece set, which includes a lace bralette with a matching pair of satin-and-lace boy shorts. Wear the set together for a look that’s as glamorous as it is sexy, or mix and match — the bralette cami looks great with high-waisted jeans for a night on the town (wear a bra or nipple pasties underneath if you’d prefer not to have your nipples visible). It comes in a whopping 30 colors, so there are endless options to choose from; and at just $21, it’s such a steal. Available colors: 30

3 This Effortlessly Sexy Cami & Shorts Set That Comes With Its Own Sleep Mask Floerns Plus Size Cami Top and Shorts Pajama Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stretchy, soft, lightweight, and lowkey sexy — what’s not to love about this spaghetti-strap cami and shorts set? Available in 19 fun, colorful prints — butterflies, hearts, sleeping pandas, polka dots, bunnies, and more — it’s the perfect breezy, casual choice for warmer climates. Throw on the matching sleep mask to snooze in comfort and style. If you’re after a more polished look, this set also comes in a glam satiny material with a plunging lace-trimmed neckline. Available colors: 19

4 This Sumptuous Satin Shorts Set You’ll Want To Buy In Multiples SheIn Plus Satin Sleepwear Short Sleeve Top and Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made of luxuriously silky, machine-washable satin, this short-sleeved, button-down pajama set features a sweet rounded lapel collar and classic piping for a playful yet put-together look. A structured, retro-inspired top is balanced out by roomy boxer shorts with an elastic waist that couldn’t be easier to pull on and off. With 24 colors and a range of patterns to choose from — stripes, florals, and other fun graphics — I wouldn’t be surprised if you ended up with more than one pair. Available colors: 24

5 This Statement-Making Sheer Cami Set With Vintage Flair Ella Lust Plus Size Sheer Rose Cami Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon With its artfully placed, traditional-tattoo-style rose appliqués and dramatic contrast trim, this cheeky sheer mesh set pays homage to pinup girls of the ‘40s and ‘50s. But it’s made with comfort in mind: The soft, stretchy cami features adjustable spaghetti straps, and the short dolphin shorts have an elastic waistband. One of thousands of Amazon reviewers gushed: “I love the placement of the flowers, I love the sheer material, I love the stretch, and I love the way it fits on my body.” Bettie Page would approve. Available colors: 5

6 This Timeless Satin Pajama Set That’s Perfect For Breakfast In Bed LONXU Satin Pajama Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Menswear-inspired, button-down pajamas never go out of style, and this elegant satin set — which features a classic notched lapel, breast pocket, and contrasting piping — is no exception. The breathable, lightweight, and silky-smooth fabric will make you feel so sexy, day or night — even though they’re clearly pajamas, they look put-together enough to lounge around in all day. One reviewer admitted, “The[se] got me so excited, I was tucked in by 4pm.” Or, try the pajama dressing trend and wear the shirt with a pair of jeans and some jewelry for an effortlessly chic day-to-night look. Available colors: 15

7 This Sultry Lace & Mesh Babydoll Nightie That’s Surprisingly Comfortable Avidlove Plus Size Lace Mesh Babydoll Amazon $20 See On Amazon If Jessica Rabbit wore pajamas, she’d probably reach for something like this vampy, curve-hugging babydoll nightie, which features a breathable lace teddy with a fluttery, empire-waisted mesh skirt overlay. A plunging neckline with crisscross detail adds drama, while a snap crotch allows for easy on-and-off. It’s a silhouette that says “va-va-voom.” One Amazon reviewer wrote: “It fit like a glove, it’s extremely comfortable and I felt super sexy…I HIGHLY recommend it.” Available colors: 9

8 This Chic, Colorful Shorts Set From A Prestige Lingerie Brand Cosabella Bella Long Sleeve Top & Boxer PJ Set Amazon $103 See On Amazon Crafted from a high-quality blend of pima cotton and stretchy modal that feels buttery-soft against your skin, this relaxed-fit pajama set from cult-favorite Italian lingerie brand Cosabella comes with a long-sleeved, button-down top and boxer shorts with a drawstring waist. It comes in three punchy color combinations — pale blue and cobalt (pictured); turquoise and pale blue; and wine red and pale pink — and features a pop of contrast color at the sleeves and legs for added flair. Available colors: 3

9 This Polished Sleep Shirt You Can Wear Beyond The Bedroom IN’VOLAND Plus Size Button Down Sleep Shirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made of a stretchy modal cotton blend, this versatile, classically sexy button-down sleep shirt — which comes in 19 colors and prints, like gingham, leopard, pinstripe, and polka dot — is the ideal classic-yet-comfy addition to your pajama collection. But thanks to that polished design, it works just as well during waking hours — just French-tuck it into a pair of dark-wash denim, slip on a tailored overcoat, and you’re ready for a day of errands (or even the office). Amazon reviewers report that it only gets softer with each wash, and several admit to buying it in multiple colors. Available colors: 19

10 This Sweet & Sophisticated Babydoll Nightgown With Lace Trim Avidlove Lace Chemise Nightgown Amazon $18 See On Amazon This flowy, lightweight spaghetti-strap babydoll nightie is made from ultra-soft, breathable modal and trimmed with scalloped lace at the neckline and hem for a sexy touch. Its A-line silhouette hits at mid-thigh, and its V-neckline features a bow detail that’s undeniably cute, without sacrificing sophistication. It comes in 28 colors, meaning there’s something for every occasion — you can’t go wrong with black (several reviewers admit to wearing theirs out!), but it’s especially fun in lavender, pastel tie-dye, or one of several floral prints. Available colors: 28

11 This Short Satin Robe That Instantly Upgrades Your Bedtime Routine ALLEGRACE Plus Size Satin Kimono Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from lightweight, silky-smooth satin and available in an array of sumptuous jewel tones, this fan-favorite short satin robe is sure to add elegance and intrigue to your bedtime routine. An inner tie ensures it stays closed, while an outer waist belt can be removed if you choose to wear it open over a nightgown or slip. One Amazon reviewer gushed: “Not only does it look beautiful, but it’s a robe that actually fits [...] The fabric is wonderful… it spot cleans so easily! I’ve gotten so many compliments on this.” Available colors: 6

12 This Ribbed Tank & Boyshorts Set That’s So Low-Key Sexy Smart & Sexy Comfort Cotton Rib Tank Top & Shorts Sleep Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon If there’s any ensemble that reads “effortlessly sexy,” it’s this tank top and boyshorts set. Made of a supple and breathable cotton-spandex blend, it’s a worthy swap for your worn-in T-shirt and boxer shorts — just as cuddly, but a whole lot sexier, in a chic, low-key, stay-in-bed-all-day kind of way. Plus, the racerback tank top is the kind of wardrobe staple you’ll reach for every day, all year long, both in and out of the sheets. Considering the quality and versatility of this set, the $15 price tag seems almost criminal. Available sizes: Small — 3X

13 This Backless Knit Romper You Might Want To Wear Out Savage X Fenty Knit Romper Amazon $72 See On Amazon Jammies at the club? Absolutely yes — especially when Rihanna designs them. This soft, stretchy, retro-chic knit romper from Savage X Fenty features a ‘70s-esque halter neck, low back, short shorts, and a glittery metallic tie at the waist. It’ll look fierce with knee-high boots for a night out dancing, but it’s equally suited to a cozy at-home date night with Netflix and popcorn. Available colors: 1

