Dua Lipa's Teeny-Tiny String Bikini Had An Edgy Detail

One thing about Dua Lipa: she’s always going to slay on a tropical getaway. The queen of work-life balance might be in the midst of her Radical Optimism Tour, but that doesn’t mean she can’t take some time off to hit the beach between shows.

As she lounged by the European coast, Dua was still hard at work, providing swimwear inspo for Pinterest boards around the world. Her latest pick: a teeny tiny string bikini.

Dua’s Polka Dot Bikini

As Dua caught a tan, she made sure to snap some pics in her sexy swimsuit, which she shared in an Instagram post on May 27. The tiny brown string bikini featured grommet detailing along the bust and bikini line, and a cutesy polka dot pattern.

Dua accessorized her look with a pair of silver hoops, chic red frames, and a pair of wired headphones — the more strings, the better.

A Family Affair

Dua didn’t just have the beach to herself — her younger siblings also tagged along, with sister Rina Lipa and brother Gjin Lipa featured prominently in her post. In one picture, Rina posed alongside her pop star sister, wearing a simple black string bikini top, paired with a stack of gold charm necklace.

In another picture, the sisters provided vacation inspo in their post-beach dinner looks. Dua donned a ruched white off-the-shoulder dress that clung to her curves. She accessorized with plenty of chunky rings.

Meanwhile, Rina went for a black halter top with a trendy matching scarf, and a black and white polka dot slip skirt. She completed the look with a structured, deep red, half-moon shaped purse.