Olivia Rodrigo Gave The Controversial Naked Shoe A Retro Twist

On stage, Olivia Rodrigo embodies Avril Lavigne-level punk, wearing underwear with fishnet tights, Dr. Martens combat boots, or Converse sneakers. IRL, however, she trades her grungy aesthetic for a softer, more retro vibe. Think: polka-dot dresses, red lips, and even saccharine Mary Janes. Proving her love for the nostalgic style isn’t a short-term fling, she dipped into it again last week to visit Music For A While, a listening lounge and bar in New York.

Olivia’s Polka Dot Number

On Friday, Jan. 17, Rodrigo embraced polka dots, the quintessential retro pattern, in a doubly flecked outfit. With the semi-A-line flair, her slip midi was a classic take: a black base covered in white dots. Though hers was actually a vintage find from White House Black Market, an unexpected brand for celebrities, she made the old-fashioned print feel truly modern with her other wardrobe choices.

Her navy topper from Rouje, for instance, felt utterly of the moment. Trench coats are all the rage these days, dominating runways and A-listers’ wardrobes alike. (Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are big fans.) And if Old Hollywood icons would’ve rocked polka dots with trench coats in more classic hues, like tan or charcoal, the “drivers license” singer’s switch to navy felt oh-so fresh.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Controversial Shoes

Another contemporary touch? Her controversial see-through shoes. “Naked shoes,” typically crafted in mesh, net, or clear PVC, are the new footwear frontier. Fashion’s elite, including Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, have made flaunting digits trendy. Rodrigo is but the latest in a growing list of celebs who are taking to the look.

Also covered in dots, her Dôen pair ($368) featured a dainty bow on each foot. The see-through fabrication wasn’t the most shocking element of the shoe; it was its peep-toe design. The toe-cutout shoe was widely popular in the 2010s, before becoming a cheugy relic. If Rodrigo’s outfit is any indication, the style is about to boomerang back to the zeitgeist. Even the Spring/Summer 2025 runways of Dries Van Noten and Chloé seem to agree.

She Carried An It Bag

For a final fashion girl touch, she carried a mini Miu Miu Aventure bag, aka the label’s latest it bag. that’s already been spotted on the arms of Sydney Sweeney and Cara Delevingne.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The mini purse costs $3,100 a pop and comes in a variety of hues (and sizes).

Such a style icon.