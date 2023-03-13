Simone Ashley's Thigh-High Slit Oscars Dress Is A Far Cry From Bridgerton

Simone Ashley might be well-known for Kate Sharma’s Regency-era ballgowns in Bridgerton, but judging by the actor’s Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look, she seems to be fully embracing a new era. The actor, who also previously starred in Sex Education, has been tapped to play Indira in the forthcoming live-action remake of Disney classic The Little Mermaid, alongside the likes of Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, and Awkwafina. Her character is one of Ariel’s sisters in the upcoming reboot, and fans caught a glimpse of Ashley in the film’s trailer, which aired for the first time during the 2023 Oscars.

When it came to her look for the ceremony, Ashley channelled under the sea glamour with a block colour sequinned dress featuring shimmering fabric, two decorative bows, and a thigh-high slit. The Bridgerton star’s bold, aquamarine gown is by Harris Reed for Nina Ricci, with the Double Bow Dress coming from the Paris fashion label’s Fall/Winter 23 collection. British-American designer Reed was appointed as the brand’s creative director last year, and is well-known for his subversive, gender-fluid styling. ”I am truly excited to challenge the landscape of what femininity means across fashion and beauty in such an iconic house,” he told Vogue.

Meanwhile, Ashley told Vanity Fair her outfit was “blue for the blue carpet” as she made her way into their annual Oscars after-party. “I nearly cried watching The Little Mermaid trailer,” she admitted, before adding that she had been rooting for Best Actress winner Michelle Yeoh ahead of the film awards bash. Meanwhile, Bailey, who is set to play Ariel, also opted for a shade of blue earlier in the night with her Oscars gown, and ahead of the awards on Mar. 12, the co-stars posed for photos together at the CAA’s pre-party. Mermaid sisters are doing it for themselves!