Sofia Richie Put A Risqué Spin On The Classic Button-Down

No one does quiet luxury like Sofia Richie. The TikTok-viral aesthetic practically began with her in 2023, and since then, she’s become the archetype of the look, dropping capsule collaborations with stealth wealth stalwart labels. That said, her wardrobe has been a constant rotation of nondescript basics like khaki trench coats, chunky beige knit sweaters, and crisp button-downs. And while these are all pieces that could easily veer into drab territory, nothing about the way Richie styles her ’fits is typical or boring.

Even when she’s ultra-casual in jeans, a button-down, and sneakers, her subtle choices and tweaks give her look a bit of oomph. Behold, her latest ensemble.

Sofia’s Button-Down Style Hack

If you’ll recall, the style icon became one thanks to TikTok. She used to share her ’fits regularly and showcase her envy-inducing bag collection (her Chanel and Hermès pieces were among her most treasured). Early this week, she went back to her favorite platform to share another wardrobe choice.

On top, she chose what every woman likely already owns: a simple button-down. Hers was in a softer, pale blue, with cuffs folded against her elbow. Typically, it’s easy to transition the office-appropriate item to something spicier. Undoing buttons to reveal one’s cleavage can take any look from corporate-core to corporate sleaze. It’s an effortless plunging hack.

Richie, however, gave her top a saucy spin by unbuttoning the lower half of her look. Instead of flaunting her chest, she bared her belly.

She finished off the look with high-rise, straight-cut denims and suede lavender sneakers from Reebok, which, according to her TikTok caption, were her “spring go-to.” Inspired by the athleisure label’s ’70s running archives, Richie’s Classic AZ Shoes sell for $75 in a variety of colorways, including red, pink, yellow, blue, green, and neutrals.

She Twinned With Elsa Hosk

Richie’s not the only style star who loves the shoe. Model Elsa Hosk also rocked a pair, albeit in a different colorway, back in January. She also went the casual route, pairing hers with jeans and a baseball cap, before topping it off with a dramatic, shearling-trimmed leather duster.

Chic minds think alike.