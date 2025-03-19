The name Sofia Richie Grainge has become synonymous with quiet luxury since she became a TikTok it girl in 2023. For good reason, too. Apart from curating a wardrobe of understated pieces, she also has the innate ability to bibbidi-bobbidi-boo even the most divisive trends and give them a sophisticated upgrade. Thus far, she’s made Y2K’s most-despised dress-over-pants look elegant and chevron, the cheugiest print of all, sophisticated.

True to form, in her latest campaign for Tommy Hilfiger, one of the quintessential brands that embodies the stealth wealth aesthetic, Richie once again flaunted her sartorial Midas touch in one of the spiciest trends of the decade: the no-pants trend.

Sofia’s Pantless ’Fit

On Tuesday, March 18, Tommy Hilfiger dropped its Spring/Summer 2025 eyewear campaign starring Richie. (Spanish soccer star Marco Asensio starred in the men’s materials.) In one of the photos, she rocked the pantless look, popularized by Kendall Jenner.

Her take was ultra cozy. Sitting on the floor, her back against a suede couch, she wore a cream sweater with thick Breton stripes (an old money-approved print) and, well, little else. She ditched traditional bottoms, rocking black boxer briefs instead, and completed the look with white calf-length socks and black-rimmed lenses, the star of the campaign.

Tommy Hilfiger

In another photo, she donned a basic white tee with red piping. For a sleek touch, she matched her top to her sunglasses, wearing an oversized cream-rimmed pair.

Tommy Hilfiger

Richie waxed poetic about the importance of sunnies in her closet in a press release, saying, “Sunglasses are a defining part of my personal style, with the power to elevate, refine and complete a look.”

Her Other Tommy Campaign

This is hardly the first time Richie collaborated with the retail giant. Early this March, she dropped a collab collection with the brand. The capsule featured a mix of staples of the aesthetic she’s become known for, including a trench coat, crisp button-down, and Breton striped knits. Naturally, she also starred in the corresponding campaign, proving her style range.

In one photo, she rocked a similar pantless style, wearing only a button-down and socks.

Tommy Hilfiger

In another, she pivoted to CEO chic in a striking red pantsuit, which included a boxy double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers.

Tommy Hilfiger

The quiet luxury queen has done it again.