Sofia Richie’s recent rise to fashion stardom as the face of “quiet luxury” was hinged on her sartorial MO of sophisticated neutrals in timeless silhouettes. Over the weekend, however, Richie strayed from her signature understated aesthetic and wore a loud ‘fit that was heavy on the print. Anyone who lived through the chaotic 2010 fashion era will instantly recognize the zig-zag pattern she rocked: chevron.

While the chevron print has been dubbed “cheugy” in recent years, the model had no qualms rocking a head-to-toe chevron co-ord set from Missoni. (All-over chevron is the Italian label’s signature print, after all.) She reached for a soft button-down top with matching high-waist pants, both bearing multi-colored zig-zag patterns. Greens, pinks, yellows, whites, and black lined the colorful set.

Styling the look like a pro, Richie utilized a basic to break up the busy print. She wore a simple black crop tank top that showed a sliver of belly, letting one sleeve of her button-down slide past her shoulder to further show it off.

She merchandised the ‘fit with black thongs and raspberry-hued sunnies. She also reached for her go-to accessories including a watch, stacked bracelets, layered dainty necklaces, and a pair of bold gold earrings. While fashion girlies immediately clocked her Missoni ‘fit, her beige and brown top-handle handbag was way more nondescript (totally on brand with her “stealth wealth” aesthetic).

With Richie’s stamp of approval, this “ugly” trend is poised for a comeback.