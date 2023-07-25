Sofia Richie’s Instagram is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether she’s styling a simple T-shirt dress or a black-and-white bikini, her Insta feed is practically a fashionista’s guide to elevating any look, no matter how basic an item may be.

Take the floral summer dress, for example. It’s a warm weather staple you’d wear over a bikini for a beach day or for a picnic date in the park. Though this tried and true piece can easily feel boring, Richie’s take made the a classic feel fresh and utterly elegant.

The model reached for a little black dress (of the “quiet luxury” starter pack) crafted from breezy linen, a luxe summer-friendly material. Designed by fashion brand Bernadette, this mini featured a streamlined silhouette far from the breezy sun dresses you’re used to, with cap sleeves and a crew neck, with a plunging open back.

But perhaps its boldest — and coolest — feature was the choice of floral print. Massive sunflowers were seemingly painted onto the fabric, making her LBD look like a literal work of art. Richie merchandised the look simply with a watch, skinny bracelets, and a bejeweled pair of earrings. She swept her hair up in a ponytail and covered her eyes with black sunnies.

Even her posing game is elite. She took pictures of her ‘fit in a lush garden to match her sun-kissed ensemble. The “quiet luxury” queen, ladies and gents.