Sophia Bush Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Gold & Silver Metallic Dress

Sophia Bush knows how to show up and show out, and she truly brought her A-game to Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards. Dressed to impress in a metallic dress, the actor radiated elegance and style, with the silver and gold tassel gown catching the light and shimmering from every angle.

With playful tassels that danced with her every move, Bush’s look epitomized sleekness and sophistication. She paired the show-stopping ensemble with silver pointed-toe heels and a chic gold clutch. Gold hoop earrings, meanwhile, added a classic touch, completing the outfit without overshadowing the dress.

Bush’s approach to accessories showcased her style savvy — keeping the pieces minimal allowed her dress to shine as the star of the evening, and proved that making a bold statement doesn’t have to mean overdoing it.

Sophia’s Metallic Magic

What also made the look pop was Bush’s effortless hair and makeup. She went with sleek, glossy waves casually tucked behind her ears to show off her statement earrings, while her makeup had just the right amount of glow, including a hint of shimmer on her eyelids.

From her dress’ eye-catching tassel details to her polished accessories, Bush’s appearance at the Women of the Year Awards was a masterclass in red carpet glamour.

A Love For Metallic Moments

Bush has gone all-in on metallic looks before. At The Prelude to the Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton on July 25 in Paris, the One Tree Hill star turned heads in a dramatic corseted bubble dress by Christian Siriano that shimmered with every move.

This look was just the latest in her series of stylish metallic ensembles.

And who could forget her jaw-dropping silver top and skirt at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards earlier this year? She wowed everyone in the matching silver set by Harbison Studio, adorned with eye-catching metallic elements and elegantly draped with a flowing cape in the same hue.

The look perfectly captured her fearless approach to fashion, showing yet again that Bush knows how to make a statement that leaves us all in awe.