The $14 Drugstore Product Behind Sarah Hyland's Golden Globes Glow

If you've caught the red carpet pre-show, you undoubtedly caught sight of Sarah Hyland's glowy Golden Globes 2021 makeup look. The actor rocked gorgeous warm colors with a soft smoky eye, wash of pink on her cheekbones, and boldly defined brows... and all the beauty products used to achieve the look are from the drugstore.

The Modern Family actor co-hosted Live from E! in a stunning red dress that paired perfectly with her newly gingerbread-dyed hair, and celebrity makeup artist Allan Avendano wanted to highlight her new 'do with her glam. "Sarah and I wanted to create a classic look that complimented her new auburn tresses," Avendano said in a statement. "I was inspired to bring warmth and glow to let this look let her radiant skin shine with a sun-kissed complexion, a classic shimmery eye, and a nude lip to highlight her features and red statement gown."

The coolest part of all? Hyland's entire look costs $66 to replicate. Avendano used customer-fave beauty products from e.l.f. Cosmetics, including the brand's new Camo CC Cream (which costs $14, BTW) for the star's glowy base. This product happens to be trending on TikTok right now due to its hydrating and skin-nourishing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vegan collagen.

Avendano also used other newly-launched e.l.f. Cosmetics products on Hyland: the Complexion Duo Brush (for applying the CC cream for an airbrushed finish), the Hydrating Camo Concealer (for brightening the under-eye area), and the Mint Melt Eyeshadows in Chocolate Mint for the star's eye look. Drugstore beauty FTW.