How To Create A "Fox Eye," The It Makeup Trend For Spring

Spring is the perfect time breathe new life into your beauty routine. While the winter season saw lots of dark pigments and floating eyeliner designs, the warmer season calls for more adventurous eye, lip, and brow styles. For the intel, experts are revealing the hottest spring makeup looks for 2021 that you're going to want to try ASAP.

Bustle spoke with top makeup artists — including L’Oréal Paris consulting celebrity makeup artist Sir John (who works with Beyonce, BTW), Urban Decay global makeup artist Steve Kassajikian, and Garnier consulting beauty expert Millie Morales — to get their predictions on just which beauty looks will be trending once the snow starts to melt.

Some makeup staples that were popular in the fall and winter will continue to be big, like winged and smoky liner, but there are plenty of new looks that are going to flood your social media feeds. From colorful eyes to subtle accents, these are eight spring makeup looks for 2021 you'll want to start perfecting now.

1 Dewy Skin According to Sir John, this spring is all about the "less is more" approach to makeup. He predicts that people will opt for lighter coverage foundations to let the skin breathe. "We're in a stage where we're striving to reveal who we are and we're loving how much we're taking care of ourselves," Sir John tells Bustle, pointing to a movement in which people own their natural complexions. For the dewy skin, barely-there look, he recommends the Skin Paradise Water-Infused Tinted Moisturizer from L'Oréal Paris, though Saie's Slip Tint is also a great option. When applying a lightweight foundation for the no-makeup effect, Sir John suggests using a wet BeautyBlender to stipple on product when your skin is still slightly damp from moisturizer. "Apply where needed — it doesn't have to be everywhere," he says. To add an extra dewy but natural-looking finish, makeup artist Olivia Rose loves to add a bright blush — like the NARS Couer Battant — for a fresh flush to the cheeks.

2 Thick Brows Dua Lipa and Lily Collins are known for rocking their naturally full brows, which is a look that's going to trend this spring. According to Morales, thick, fluffy arches work to frame the face. "To create perfectly untamed brows, apply a little Garnier Fructis Style Full Control Hairspray on a spoolie eyebrow brush," she tells Bustle (though any hairspray will do). "It will keep your brows in place and last all day long." Kassajikian also recommends applying your brow product in strokes that mimic your natural hairs, then brushing them up with a clear gel to set and fluff them.

3 Smoky Liner Heavy eyeliner may feel very early 2000s (hello, Avril Lavigne), but it's making a major comeback this spring, says Rose. All you really need is a black kohl pencil and a heavy hand, which makes it easy for beginners and makeup pros alike. "Pack on a heavy, bold liner all around the eye and smoke it out to give it a soft edge, and your job here is done," Rose tells Bustle. Try the MAC Blacktrack fluid liner for the look.

4 Bold Colors As the weather gets warmer it only feels right to swap winter's deep, dark hues for brighter, more vibrant pigments. This spring, Morales predicts yellows, greens, and blues to be popular eyeshadow colors, which pairs perfectly with the face masks people will still be wearing. For a clean and structured eye, she recommends using a micellar water to wipe up any pigment fallout. Go with a colorful set that contains plenty of hues, like the Juvia's Place The Zulu Eyeshadow Palette, for ultimate versatility.

5 Color Blocking Since this spring is all about bold colors, why just stick to one? Color blocking is the perfect way to bring runway flare to you everyday makeup looks. "A super bright color choice paired with stripped-back skin is one of my favorite looks at the moment," Rose tells Bustle, nodding to the color blocking eyeshadow trend. To wear the style on your eyes, she recommends sticking to two shades (clashing or matching) and then buffing out one of the colors as you keep the other one clean and structured.

6 "Fox-Eye" Liner Cat eye liner is a timeless beauty trend, but this year there's another type of animal-inspired eye look that's going to join the ranks. According to Sir John, this spring is all about an elongated eye, à la the "fox eye" style that's been seen on celebs like Bella and Gigi Hadid, which he says makes the eyes look longer. "Extend your liner out past the outer corner of your eye and a bit upward," he tells Bustle. Also apply the eyeliner to your inner corners, then, if you're wearing eyeshadow, smudge it to blend. Morales adds that the key to nailing the look is to practice. "A statement eyeliner secret is to outline the shape with an eye pencil," she says.

7 Bright Mascara Sir John also predicts that rainbow-hued mascaras will be trending this spring. "We’re sticking with color on the eyes," he tells Bustle, noting that it's an easy way to add a pop to an otherwise more neutral look. His tip? Use a lash primer to brush through your lash hairs for added length before you add a colorful mascara. Try ColourPop's BFF Mascara or Sephora Collection's Volume On Mascara for some non-traditional lash shades.