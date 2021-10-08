Beauty

Jung Ho-yeon’s Best Beauty Looks

From glossy eyelids to bold red hair.

One of 'Squid Game' actor Jung Ho-yeon's best beauty looks: The glossy eyelids at Giambattista Valli...
Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Erin Stovall

Instagram; Mireya Acierto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before playing Sae-byeok in Squid Game, South Korean actor and model Jung Ho-yeon was slaying beauty looks on runways around the world. From burgundy red strands to bold rosy blush, here are 10 of her best hair and makeup moments.

Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Rosy Blush

At a Marc Jacobs event in New York City back in 2018, Jung’s makeup artist defined her eyes with inky black eyeliner and loaded up on blush to highlight her cheekbones.

