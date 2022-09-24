Stylists Love These Chic Clothes You Can Get For Super Cheap On Amazon

There are so, so many cute clothes on the market these days, that, if you are truly stumped on what to buy, I honestly feel the exact same way — and I work in fashion. That’s why I decided to call in the style experts — Samantha Harman, Katya Bychkova, Paola Farina, Ana Roberts, and Tara West — to help us both out with this one.

These stylists love these 40 chic clothes you can get for super cheap on Amazon, and they were also generous enough to give some advice on how to wear them. (God bless, right?) They’re also all under $65 each, because who wants to blow their clothing budget in this economy? Happy shopping!

1 The Tailored Button-Down That Goes Beyond Corporate Casual PIER 17 Button Down Tailored Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Think a button-down shirt is a bit, well, boring? Samantha Harman, the style coach behind The Style Editor, quickly debunked this common misconception: “To some women a shirt feels 'uniform' but the right one will be a welcome and versatile addition to your wardrobe.” Available in six colorways, this $20 stretch-cotton shirt is tailored through the waist and has a curved hem that’s easy to tuck. Need an outfit idea? Harman had it covered: “Dress up jeans, or layer over or under a dress. Wear with a skirt and blazer and heels for work, or oversized with jogging bottoms and trainers on the weekend." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

2 A Belted Pencil Skirt That Means Business Kate Kasin Bodycon Pencil Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Building on Harman’s workwear suggestion, this Kate Kasin pencil skirt is a chic and versatile pick. Fabricated from a thick rayon, nylon, and spandex, this form-fitting skirt has a zipper for easy removal and a small thigh slit that keeps it from feeling too prim, so you can dress it up for cocktail hour. It also comes with a removable skinny belt that spotlights the waist. “The pencil skirt is an essential piece of a business wardrobe and it can be easily dressed up or down and worn throughout the seasons,” one shopper confirmed, adding that “it doesn’t wrinkle” and “it’s a great length for business environments.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

3 This Office-Appropriate Pencil Skirt With A Mermaid Hem MakeMeChic Ruffle Hem Pencil Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an office skirt that comes in plus sizes, then MakeMeChic’s ruffled midi is one to consider. Featuring a high-waisted design and a mermaid silhouette that’ll turn heads, it’s made from a polyester-stretch blend without that restrictive feeling so common in corporate wear. “Modest for the workplace without sacrificing style,” one fan wrote. “It’s also extremely comfortable. could be worn the work, church, nice dinner, or even on a date. Beautiful! buy it, you will not regret it,” they advised. Available sizes: Large — 5X

Available colors: 17

4 This Casual-Chic Blazer With A Preppy Flair Asvivid Casual Draped Blazer Amazon $48 See On Amazon Harman had the perfect solution for a transitional season and breezy nights: "When it's too warm for a jacket but there's a chill, a blazer is your best friend. The right blazer will be versatile enough to wear every day. The key is getting the right shape for your body.” In that case, Asvivid’s casual draped blazer fits the bill. Soft and breathable, this 100% polyester double-breasted style has a slim fit and a tailored waist that’s sophisticated — not stuffy. On top of that, there are side pockets, a notched lapel, and gold buttons. “I was surprised with the quality of the jacket given the price. It is comparable to a $200 at a 1/4 of the cost,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

5 The Painless & Pretty Pointed Pumps That Can Be Worn All Day Cityclassified Extra Cushion Heels Amazon $30 See On Amazon No work wardrobe is complete without a pair of pumps, especially if you are opting for tailored shirt and pencil skirt ensemble like Harman suggested. My favorite option out there is Cityclassified’s “extra cushion” heels. Offered in multiple textured faux uppers, they have a memory padded insole and arch support along with a textured sole for traction. “For someone who spends 8 hours a day running back and forth in Manhattan, I've found City Classified shoes to be the most comfortable I've worn,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 8

6 The Baggy Joggers That Are Having A Moment VINMEN Cinch Sweatpants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Try out the street style look Harman suggested by pairing the classic button-down with a pair of baggy sweatpants instead. Sold in both neutrals and brights, this high-waisted jogger is made with a cotton and polyester blend that’s warm without being heavy. Plus, it has an intentionally baggy silhouette — I’d suggest sizing up if you’re keen on an ultra-oversized look. Just cinch in the drawstring waist and you’re good to go. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like “these are seriously from heaven,” with shoppers declaring them “the softest most comfortable sweats I've ever owned.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

7 A Budget Pair Of Sleek Leather Kicks Adokoo Fashion Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon "With hybrid working increasing in popularity, workwear ideals have changed,” Samantha Harman told Bustle. One of the biggest shifts in recent years? Sneakers in the office instead of flats or heels. “Smart trainers are versatile enough for some working environments and then you can wear them after work, for walking, shopping and weekends too,” said Harman. “The whole point of your wardrobe should be pieces that work hard for you. It's all about mixing and matching things you'll wear over and over again that look just as good in any environment you're in." Adokoo’s faux leather fashion sneakers are peak minimalist chic and have a streamlined zipper instead of sporty laces to nail the perfect balance of function and fashion. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

8 The One Type Of Dress You Absolutely Need GRACE KARIN Scalloped Pencil Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Harman stressed the importance of a versatile dress: “A quick change of accessories and the right dress can take you from day to night — and even on weekends. At work, wear with a blazer and court shoes... change into sandals and add earrings after work. Wear under a jumper and trainers and you've got a skirt look for the weekends." GRACE KARIN’s pretty pencil dress is a sophisticated choice, in my opinion. The short-sleeved sheath has a scalloped neckline and waistline that adds visual interest, yet is still professional thanks to the knee-length hem. Pair it with bolder jewelry, bags, and footwear outside of the office. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

9 A Desk-To-Dinner Dress That Can Be Worn Year-Round Floerns Bodycon Business Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Not only does Floerns’ short-sleeved midi dress fit like a glove — the polyester-stretch fabric is form-fitting yet comfortable — but the high neckline and half sleeves are modest yet fashionable. Wear it with loafers to the office, then add embellished heels for a fancier event. “WOW! I honestly thought this dress would not look right because I am a full figure gal. It looks great on me and it makes me feel so pretty. I put on my heels and a dangly necklace and it spiced me up like I was going to a club or a wedding reception,” one customer praised. Available sizes: Large — 5X

Available colors: 10

10 This Impressive Set Of Gold Hoop Earrings For Under $20 17KM Gold Earrings (Set Of 54) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These gold earrings are amazing to have on-hand to jazz up a work outfit on a moment’s notice like Harman suggested. The set comes with 54 pieces for under $20, which feels like the steal of the century with minimalist studs and hoops of every single size and variation imaginable (pearls, chains, rhinestones, and more). “Literally includes soooo many earrings of all kinds. They’re lightweight but not cheap looking! It even came with a hand written thank you note that was so sweet,” one shopper gushed. Available colors: 4

11 Posh Pointed Stilettos For Work Or Play DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Stilettos Amazon $36 See On Amazon DREAM PAIRS’ Orsay stilettos are a dressy option for your 9 to 5 that transitions seamlessly to after-work dinner and drinks. In brights, neutrals, metallic, and even a eye-catching floral, these four-inch heels have an ankle-securing strap and a half-inch platform for foot support. The covered toe makes them a good choice for chillier nights as well as warm-weather days. “These shoes fit as good as they look and are comfortable. I can walk around and my feet don't hurt. I normally have a problem with the width of my right foot being slightly wider than the left but these shoes are perfect as far as that goes,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 16

12 The Unexpected Basic On Seemingly Every Runway The Drop Racerback Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Katya Bychkova, a New York-based style expert, recommended a classic white tank top based on the latest runway trends: "Designer white tank tops from Prada and Loewe are on the wishlist of all the fashionistas in the world. But you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to find a perfect tank for your minimalistic wardrobe...Most importantly, this piece will remain in your wardrobe when the white tank trend fades, and your basic wardrobe stays," they wrote. The Drop’s tank top resembles luxury renditions without breaking the bank. This slim-fit racerback has substantial ribbing (meaning: your bra won’t show through) and a high neck that looks expensive as heck. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 6

13 A Cut-Out Dress In Luxe-Looking Neutrals PRETTYGARDEN Cut Out Midi Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon "The cut-out dress trend is easy to recreate on a budget, too,” said Bychkova. “I recommend sticking with solid, neutral colors (black, ideally), so you can't tell that the piece is made of a less expensive material." PRETTYGARDEN’s cut-out midi dress reveals a peek-a-boo sliver of skin on the stomach balanced by long sleeves in a polyester-stretch material that’s fitted but not tight. “I'm beyond impressed with this dress, it fit perfectly and is so so comfortable. It has some stretch to it and fits true to size [and] you can wear a normal bra with it,” one customer remarked. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

14 And This Cut-Out Mini With More Casual Appeal Romwe V Neck Cut Out Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you love the dress above but want something more playful, then Romwe’s cut-out T-shirt style might be for you. Cut from soft and stretchy polyester, this stunner has a V-neck tee-like top with a drawstring center-front above a stomach cut-out and bodycon mini skirt. This shopper didn’t hold back her praise: “Ladies with curves, GET IT! It hugged all the right places and received many compliments on the dress. You will not regret it.” Go for this little black dress as Bychkova suggested or pick a subdued color like burgundy. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 5

15 The Vegan Leather Midi Skirt That Looks Fresh Off The Runway The Drop Vegan Leather Midi Skirt Amazon $55 See On Amazon It’s leather weather, according to Katya Bychkova: “There is no need to go for genuine leather and spend too much money to recreate this trend — there are plenty of affordable options on Amazon." Her pick? The Drop’s midi skirt, writing, “"You can style it with a matching vegan leather bralette, an oversized blazer, or a loose shirt.” This showstopper has a wrap silhouette and comes in a vegan leather that looks like the real deal. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves from shoppers calling it “a must have,” noting that it “fits like a dream.” Only one question remains: Will you purchase black or camel? Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

16 The Matching Vegan Leather Bralette That Has High Fashion Energy The Drop Vegan Leather Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon Since, as Bychkova noted, “Head-to-toe leather will be one of the biggest trends,” she also recommended picking up the matching vegan leather bralette by The Drop to make getting the total look a bit easier. The bustier style doesn’t have much support, so I’d recommend a strapless bra if you’re bustier. And, since options from The Drop tend to sell out quickly, be sure to get your hands on this before it’s gone for the season. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

17 A French-Girl Slip Dress In Every Color Under The Sun The Drop Midi Slip Dress Amazon $55 See On Amazon “While a silk slip dress is an investment, Amazon offers many affordable options. The Drop’s Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress has over 650 raving reviews for a reason: this classy silhouette fits any body type and feels soft to the touch,” said Bychkova. “The style comes in 21 colors, with black, stone, and dark olive being the classiest color options. I'd style this classic dress with an oversized shirt to embrace the Clean Girl Aesthetics trend or an oversized cardigan to achieve that model-off-duty vibe," she wrote. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 2

18 This Timeless Trench In A Chic, Classic Pattern CREATMO Double-Breasted Trench Coat Amazon $57 See On Amazon Paola Farina, a stylist in Milan, wrote that she was obsessed with trench coats because they’re "perfect throughout the day” and “suitable in spring and autumn." If you’re missing one in your closet, then consider this CREATMO double-breasted trench that more than gets the job done. For starters, the perennial topper is water-repellent, windproof, and machine-washable: You’ll stay dry and warm while saving trips to the cleaners. Plus, there’s a detachable hood, plenty of pockets, and an adjustable belt that can be styled open or closed. Even better? The polyester shell doesn’t wrinkle and there’s a tear-resistant lining. Get it in a statement pattern to branch out, or the iconic tan if this is your first. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 16

19 An Ultra-Polished Blouse ECOWISH Long Sleeve Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Speaking of timeless fashion, blouses fall into that category, too. Farina was a fan and recommended them for everyone: "It is fine on all body shapes, it can be worn with a cardigan or a jacket in the office and in [your] free time." If you need your very own, ECOWISH’s possy-bow blouse is the answer. Available in animal prints, retro-inspired patterns, stripes, and solids, this $28 top has an elevated tie neckline that will never go out of style and is breathable courtesy of the cotton-polyester construction. “I paired this shirt with a high waisted skirt and it was absolutely perfection” one shopper gushed, finishing with a string of emojis. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 39

20 Not Your Grandma’s Twinset Romwe Knit Crop Top and Cardigan Set Amazon $44 See On Amazon Sweater sets have star quality, according to Farina, who called the look "Elegant, classic, it reminds me of actresses like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly,” noting that “It can also be worn using the two pieces separately” and “If chosen in neutral colors is also perfect in the evening, combined with an ankle skirt." I searched far and wide on Amazon for this pairing — the result? Romwe’s knit crop top and cardigan set matches the description and puts a twist on the style. The acrylic cable-knit duo comes with a trendy tube top along with a cardigan complete with a drop shoulder and statement buttons. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 14

21 A Pleated Maxi Skirt That Can Be Worn 365 Days Per Year ebossy Chiffon Maxi Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pair the sweater set above with this pleated chiffon maxi skirt for a trend-driven look at fancy events no matter the season. “I wore it in 100 degree weather with high humidity and it was still super comfy. Very breathable and very cute. It's long enough I can likely wear leggings with in in the fall and still be warm,” one shopper wrote of this skirt. This black skirt is an obvious choice, but I am absolutely loving the green hue if you’re a color person. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

22 A Tulle Midi Skirt That’s Giving Balletcore CHICWISH Mesh Midi Skirt Amazon $40 For a more versatile version of the formal skirt that Farina talked about, CHICWISH’s mesh midi is the one. This dreamy skirt comes in a variety of frothy tulle colorways, including 3D roses, florals, butterflies, polka dots, and hearts. Plus, an elasticized waistband thats comfortable. “I got so many compliments at my nieces wedding!!! It's a beautiful skirt. Didn't know what to expect but was profoundly speechless when I tried it on. True to size. You are gonna absolutely live this piece,” one shopper promised. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

23 These Forever-Chic Foldable Flats For On The Go LM Foldable Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Farina wasn’t shy about her foldable flat fandom, calling them "my must have, I wear them to go to the office then I change them with a pair of high heel shoes when I have to see customers." These LM faux leather ballet flats are classic enough to go with anything, extremely portable, and can fit in your tote bag if you need to change on a moment’s notice (or if your feet hurt from heels). They have an elasticized topline, moisture-absorbing lining, and an anti-skid sole. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

24 This Embellished Moto Jacket In An Impressive Faux Leather Giolshon Faux Leather Jacket Amazon $60 See On Amazon Ana Roberts, cofounder and chief editor of Tops.Trend.Guide, made the case for an embellished leather jacket. “For an edgy look, an embellished leather jacket with a white t-shirt, dark denim jeans and black leather booties are a favorite. These pieces are versatile and can be paired with other outfits throughout the year,” she wrote. This motorcycle style has a faux leather construction that looks genuine to the eye, with floral embroidery that balances out the jacket’s toughness. There are also a button-down lapel collar, waist belt, two zippered side pockets, and an asymmetrical front zipper for authentic detail. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

25 An Edgier Jacket With Studded Embellishments S P Y M Faux Leather Moto Jacket Amazon $54 See On Amazon S P Y M’s faux leather moto jacket is very rock ‘n’ roll: Just spot the studs on the sleeves and back. Even better? You won’t feel restricted in this thing, as one reviewer revealed. “LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this jacket! I have big arms & it's so hard to find fitted jackets that aren't too tight in the arms. This genius jacket has stretchable fabric underneath the armpits & down the under side of the sleeves where it can't be seen, but the difference can DEFINITELY be felt.” Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 39

26 The Oversized Tee That’ll Become A Tried-And-True Staple SAMPEEL Side Split T-Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Like Roberts said: If you buy a leather jacket, you’ve got to wear it with a carefree tee from time to time. (I don’t make the rules!) SAMPEEL’s cult-favorite T-shirt has a V-neck that’s not too revealing along with short cuffed sleeves and a split hem that makes it easy to wear with leggings. Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers gave this five stars, including one reviewer who wrote, “This is my favorite basic for summer. The cuffed sleeve gives it a more polished look. I love that I have washed and dried it and the color hasn’t faded and it doesn’t have pills.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 29

27 The Classic T-Shirt You Should Always Have On Hand Amazon Essentials Classic Fit T-Shirt Multipack Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re not sold on oversized V-neck tees, then go for a more traditional cut like these Amazon Essentials classic fit tees. Cut from a cotton, modal, and spandex blend that’s soft as can be, you’ll receive two buttery crewnecks for $16 — and you won’t regret it. “I was totally surprised at the quality of this product. Nothing like an ordinary t-shirt. It is so soft and sheer that it can be dressy or casual,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 42

28 A Trusty Pair Of Levi’s That’ll Last Forever Levi's Classic Straight Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon You know how I said you need a T-shirt with your leather jacket? Well you also might need these Levis, too. Offered in both regular and plus sizes with multiple inseam lengths, the iconic denim brand’s classic straight jeans are a mid-rise that has an easy fit through the legs — without becoming baggy. “You cannot go wrong with any pair of Levi's. They might be a little more expensive than most brands but they are so well worth the money as they last a long time and fit like a glove!” one shopper commented. Available sizes: 26 Short — 44 Regular

Available colors: 17

29 When Comfort Matters Most: The Denim Leggings That Look Like Pants Prolific Health Spandex Jeggings Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made with a cotton, polyester, and spandex material that stretches like athleisure, Prolific Health’s jeggings are the best of both worlds. You get the stretchy comfort of leggings but the appearance of jeans with functional front pockets, back pockets and belt loops. “I was skeptical,” one fan confessed. “Good jeans online? Without trying them? I ordered a $100 pair of jeans hoping they’d be worth it. They weren’t. But these?!?! Omg are seriously the best! Stretchy but not too loose, fits just right in all the right spots,” they gushed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 40

30 This Snuggly Turtleneck Sweater In Minimalist Graphic Plaid KIRUNDO Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $39 See On Amazon For cozy season, Roberts recommended something like KIRUNDO’s turtleneck sweater: “A cute and effortlessly chic oversized grid-print turtleneck in a seasonally-appropriate cream or tan with a dark brown skirt can be perfect for a fashionista who is willing to push boundaries," she wrote. The oversized knit has a chunky collar with a split ribbed hem and cuffs. “If I could give this sweater 500 stars, I would. It is SOOOOO soft, almost in a silky smooth/cool kind of way, but still sweater like obviously,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 40

31 The Chunky Sweater That Resembles A Heritage Piece Hanna Nikole Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon “The oversized pullover sweater can be a great way to stay warm [...] by turning up the heat in your style,” said Roberts. “Make sure to invest in a lightweight and high-quality fabric for maximum comfort and breathability." Hanna Nikole’s oversized turtleneck sweater is top-notch if you want a solid-colored option. Featuring a high rolled neck, ribbed cuffs, and waistband, this pullover is loose enough where you don’t feel like you are confined. One shopper confirmed this, writing that “this sweater is very comfortable and not restricting like other turtlenecks” while another also noted how it “holds its shape after repeated machine washings.” Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 6

32 This Corduroy Mini Skirt Is A ‘70s Dream Come True WDIRARA Corduroy Mini Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Mini skirts are back en vogue and WDIRARA’s corduroy rendition adds cozy texture. Pair it with the above pullover sweaters and some knee-high boots for a ‘70s-inspired ensemble. “This skirt is super cute and a great value for the money. It fit me very well (which is pretty unusual for me with skirts since I’m pear shaped), and I get a ton of compliments every time I wear it. If you style it right, it looks 10x more expensive than it actually is,” one shopper noted. Click through the colorways to find button-down styles along with zippered and minimalist variations. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 21

33 Sleek Ankle Boots You Can Run Around The City In Amazon Essentials Ankle Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Tara West, a Boston-based fashion stylist, gave the lowdown on practical footwear: "Many of my clients live in walking cities, like Boston, NYC, and even LA, so they are looking for a lower-heeled boot that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort,” she wrote, suggesting “the perfect, black ankle bootie” as her first shoe of choice because it “is incredibly comfortable and gives a polished look with tights, a skirt, or a dress.” Designed with a 2-inch heel and faux leather upper, Amazon Essentials’ pointed ankle boots are wearable (the memory foam insert helps with that) and a chic alternative to sneakers. “I also love a chic ankle bootie with a cropped or cuffed pair of jeans; I like to add a detailed sock for a bit of pop," said West. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 5

34 “A Detailed Sock For A Bit Of Pop” Calvin Klein Dress Socks (3 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you want to try adding a statement sock as suggested, I am here to help you find the best of the best. Woven from cotton, polyester, and spandex to feel cozy on your toes, these Calvin Klein dress socks fit women’s shoe sizes 4 through 10 and come in come in a mix of fashion-friendly patterns. Available colors: 4

35 These Patterned Tights That Add Major Texture VERO MONTE Fishnet Stockings Amazon $13 See On Amazon As West noted, stockings are also key in a chic wardrobe — and your newfound boot lineup. Made with a nylon-spandex that’s smooth and sturdy, VERO MONTE’s fishnets will add some texture to your look without a ton of money. They have a stretchy waistband, high elasticity, and a reinforced toe that’s hard to poke through. Wear these with mini skirts, sweater dresses, or even underneath distressed denim. “These exceeded my expectations, they are super comfortable and seem very durable. They are also very soft and don’t seem to catch on other things. Would definitely buy again,” a shopper remarked. Available colors: 11

36 The Faux Leather Equestrian Boots That Look Designer Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Boots Amazon $62 See On Amazon “Next is a knee-high boot,” said West. “Pair these with skinny jeans — YES — I said skinny jeans or a cozy sweater dress." Tommy Hilfiger’s faux leather riding boots are a bit more expensive than my usual Amazon picks, but you get a lot of bang for your buck. The equestrian shoe is chic yet comfortable and never goes out of style. “I bought for vacation and the first day I wore them I walked 8 miles and they were so comfortable I decided to pack all my other shoes away and wore them the entire weekend. No lie, at least 15 compliments in one weekend,” one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 5

37 Skinny Jeans That Are Actually Comfortable WallFlower Ultra Fit Skinny Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon If West says skinny jeans are out, who am I to argue? WallFlower’s “ultra fit” skinny jeans are an inclusive find with an impressive size range plus options for petite and tall inseams. The mid-rise jean has five pockets and are pretty much on par with comfy sweats — seriously. One customer called them the “softest jeans I own” while another swore they were “so so comfy feels like I'm wearing pajamas.” Throw them in the wash over and over, too, because they’ll never lose their shape. Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 14

38 These Suede Over-The-Knee Boots With A Cult Following N.N.G Over Knee Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon West urged us to buy an over-the-knee boot, too: “This style is giving elegance with minimal effort. Keep these in your fall/winter rotation to wear with textured skirts, mini dresses, and skinny jeans. A bonus for the OTK boot is they provide an extra layer of warmth," she wrote. This N.N.G style is a good place to start your OTK boot journey, with more than 11,000 ratings from shoppers. Sold in multiple wearable heel heights, they have a 100% suede upper and a back zipper for easy removal. One customer stated that “they stay perfectly above your knee without falling” while another remarked on how they were “so easy to walk in.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 28

39 This Bodycon Sweater Dress To Dress Up Rugged Boots EXLURA Mini Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon As West noted, a sweater dress and boots are a match made in heaven that conjures up images of Ariana Grande in the best way possible. EXLURA’s mini sweater dress is the path forward. Crafted from nylon and viscose that feels heavenly on the skin, this cozy bodycon has a mock-neck and long lantern sleeves. Rock it on date night or to a lounge with your friends. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15