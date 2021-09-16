The Subtle Tribute To Princess Diana In Meghan Markle's TIME Cover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were back in the headlines after their TIME Magazine cover went viral. Memes aside, we can all agree that Duchess looked absolutely sensational – both on the cover and in the magazine. Royal watchers were quick to note the meaning behind each and every single element of her outfit, including the sweet way she paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Here’s the lowdown.

The All-White Combo

The magazine cover features the couple, standing in what can only be described as an absolute power pose. Styled by sisters Nina and Clare Hallworth, Markle is sporting a head-to-toe white jumpsuit.

White, of course, is often worn by important U.S. figures, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as a show of support for the gender equality movement. At 2019's State of the Union, many Democratic congresswomen chose to wear all white, for example.

White is also a favourite colour of Markle’s, as journalist and author of HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style Elizabeth Holmes points out. It is a colour, she notes, that Markle has often opted to wear on important occasions, including her engagement and pregnancy announcements, and Archie’s official debut. As well as the launch of her 40 x 40 mentorship initiative.

White as a colour also suggests purity and new beginnings, which could be another reason why she chose to wear it.

The Forest Green Aesthetic

Inside the magazine, the couple feature reportedly photographed at their home in Santa Barbara, U.S by photographer Pari Dukovic. In the pictures, Markle’s outfit moves from white to forest green, said to reflect the couple’s commitment to the environment. The flattering hue was worn in the form of a polo neck top and a matching coat. It has been suggested that this could have ties to the couple’s commitment to the environment.

The Ring

Beyond the colour of her clothing, Markle is also said to be sending a message with her jewellery, too. The Shiffon ring she wears on her pinky finger, named the Duet Pinky Ring, is meant to symbolise the act of “paying it forward,” says Holmes. 50% of profits from sales go towards funding female entrepreneurs, which is of course no small coincidence.

Princess Diana’s Watch

The Duchess’ stacked rings are not the only pieces of jewellery which carry meaning. Markle also chose to wear the gold Cartier Tank Francaise watch, which once belonged to the late Princess Diana, an ode to the mother-in-law. The watch was passed on to Meghan when she married Harry.

The Hair

While not strictly part of her outfit, it is certainly worth mentioning. Full, voluminous, and shiny, her mane adds to the overall aesthetic of power as a strong woman. Styled by Serge Normant (who also did her wedding look), the Duchess wore her hair in loose waves with plenty of volume. It has been suggested that her hair “highlights her authority” by fellow hairstylist James Johnson, while Holmes named the look “power hair” in her stories.