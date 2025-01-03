Suni Lee Wore A Chic Fur Coat And Black Corset

Suni Lee has already won two Olympic gold medals and achieved new heights in the world of gymnastics, but the top athlete is also dishing out some all-star outfits.

In a new selfie posted to Instagram, Lee rang in the new year by showing off her chic-but-comfy look: a simple black corset and baggy blue jeans with a trendy cropped white fur coat.

Suni Lee’s Fur Coat

Lee wore a faux fur coat from Miss Circle New York, which the brand confirmed to be the Kali cropped jacket on their Instagram. It’s currently retailing for $299 on their website. The fluffy hooded coat comes in two colors, but Lee opted for the white shade. She made the fur pop even more with a contrasting black corset underneath, which features a sweetheart neckline, and a pair of two-tone wide leg blue jeans.

As for the accessories, Lee adorned the mob wife look with some simple mixed-metal jewelry, pairing gold rings with a silver necklace featuring an Olympics logo pendant.

Suni Lee’s Style

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

This is far from Lee’s first fashionable foray. The athlete has become known for her style even outside her stunning competition looks — she made a splash in September 2024 during her New York Fashion Week debut, where she wore simple floral motifs and even more statement jackets from Tommy Hilfiger, Prada, Brandon Maxwell and more.

She opened up about her experience in a fashion week diary with Vogue, revealing that her main style advice is to trust in the power of a good tailor. “Tailoring really is where the magic is,” she said. “I loved meeting the teams behind each of the shows, and seeing their hard work come to life.”