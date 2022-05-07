Swimsuits Don't Have To Be Revealing To Be Sexy & These 30 Under $35 Are Proof

Beach season has many happy Kodak moments: Making lifelong memories with friends and family, swimming freely in the ocean, getting a golden tan... (Or replenishing Vitamin D deficiencies, depending on how you look at it.) One slightly stressful moment, perhaps? Swimsuit shopping!

If you’re the type who doesn’t cheer at the thought of donning skimpy styles by the sea, don’t stress! What if I told you that swimsuits don't have to be revealing to look hot? Uh-huh, honey — it’s true! These 30 styles are actual proof. Even better? They’re available on Amazon for under $35. From bikinis that don’t expose it all to trendy one-pieces and tankinis, keep scrolling to find the full-coverage suit that floats your boat.

1 This Plunging One-Piece Secured With Faux Corset Lacing CUPSHE Lace Bathing Suit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you love low-cut tops but feel nervous about wearing them, this CUPSHE one-piece swimsuit is for you! Sure, it has a plunging neckline, but the padded cups and strappy corset detail in the front keeps everything in place. Turn around, and you'll find supportive criss-cross straps and a hook-and-eye closure to fit your bust size to a tee. Curious about the material? It's a nylon-spandex blend with gorgeous lace details. One shopper wrote that it was “very well made, thick material, and adjustable breast support” while another chimed in that “THIS IS BETTER THAN A $160 SWIMSUIT.” The best part? The full-coverage bottom has a high-cut leg that elongates without being cheeky. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Supportive One-Piece That’ll Have You Ready For The Tropics W YOU DI AN Front Cross One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon This W YOU DI AN one-piece halter suit is heaven-sent for larger cup sizes. Here's why: It has a halter-like crossover front — but, hidden underneath, it has two spaghetti straps per shoulder that guarantee support. The midsection is ruched and fully lined, so it’ll stay totally opaque. “This suit fits great. The key hole in the middle isn't too revealing. I was able to cover my entire bust,” one shopper wrote. “Full bum coverage. The straps are not adjustable but I didn't find it necessary. I looked lifted and controlled.” Oh, and the bold colors? Let’s talk about them: Choose between tropical patterns and punchy hues. Available sizes: Small — 5X

3 An Absolutely Fierce Two-Piece That’s “Even Cuter In Person” Sherrylily High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not a bikini person? Luckily, this two-piece swimsuit exists if you still want to tan your tummy. The top has thick straps, removable padded cups, and a V-neck that might reveal a peek of cleavage. The back of it, however, has a lace-up design that can be made looser or tighter, so it can be customized for each person. If you prefer a bottom that doesn't expose too much booty, then you'll be thrilled with this set's high-waisted number. “This swimsuit is one of my favorites. Great coverage and even cuter in person,” one customer praised in the reviews — and shoppers echoed it was one of those pieces that really looked as good as the photos. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 Spotted: This Beloved Two-Piece Suit With A Halter Top Yonique High-Waisted Halter Bikini Amazon $35 See On Amazon Love the suit above but prefer a halter style? Consider Yonique’s high-waisted bikini for your cute swimsuit fix instead. It has a triangle top that's also comfortable for bigger busts thanks to thick crossover straps and a snug elastic under-bust band. The full-coverage bottoms have a high waist, ruching details, and corset-like side panels. (Pick one of the solid shades if you’d like that last detail to stand out.) “This swimsuit is shockingly amazing on,” one fan gushed. “The bottoms cover all the things I want them to cover and still look great...The bra is very adjustable, and on the bigger side,” they wrote. “If you’re a big woman like me and you’re wanting to hop on the body positivity train, buy this swimsuit and enjoy your summer.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

5 This Cult-Favorite Swimsuit With Face-Framing Ruffles CUPSHE Ruffled V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If ruffles and bows are your cup of tea, check out this pretty CUPSHE one-piece swimsuit for your seaside shenanigans. It has a ruffled V neckline and straps that are playfully eye-catching, along with a ruched midsection, padded cups, and and a lace-up back. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see five-star raves left and right, like this one: “OH MY WORD. BUY IT, BUY IT, BUY IT!!! Worth every penny, and honestly way cheaper than you’ll find in any store!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

6 This Haute High-Neck Swimsuit With Seriously Sophisticated Flair Aqua Eve High Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon How elegant is this Aqua Eve one-piece swimsuit? It has a high-neck silhouette (with a slim sheer insert for an understated peek-a-boo moment) while the bow design under the bust nips right in above a ruched bodice. Included are removable push-up pads, although some shoppers wished for a bit more support. “This suit looks exact as pictured (I got the black with [white] stripes on the top). It’s plenty comfortable, isn’t tight and fits well,” one shopper confirmed. “There are molded cups that help provide additional coverage for the ladies but they don’t provide support. Even so, this is a flattering cute suit that I’ll feel comfortable in whether sitting by the pool with friends, hanging out at the beach or on the boat.” This striped suit, in particular, has a cut-out back, but click through the colorways for other options. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

7 This Sporty Bandage Bikini That Makes A Statement Without Even Trying Tempt Me Criss Cross Cutout Bikini Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Remember Y2K bandage dresses à la Kim Kardashian circa 2008? This is the bikini version — and it provides the best of both worlds. The high-neck tank has removable padded bra cups, a racerback cut with a zipper, and a sturdy wraparound strap that ties in the back. The bottoms have thick V-cut criss-cross straps in the front and back — better yet, they can be hiked up around your waist for an exaggerated effect. “Received compliments immediately,” one customer gushed, adding that it was “comfortable” and “appropriate for family and non-family surroundings” because “the straps all feel secure and stay in place around your body.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This Adorable Bikini With A Ruffled Camisole CUPSHE Falbala High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon How precious is this CUPSHE swimmie? The ruffled padded tank is sweet, playful, and the design 100% prevents nip slips. (Unlike skimpy string bikinis or triangle tops). The contrasting high-waisted bottom — this one has graphic stripes that add some edge to the peachy top — has ruching up the sides and a high-cut shape that does reveal some cheek, so be prepared for that. “I bought like 20+ bathing suits mostly from this CUPSHE brand and this was one of the keepers,” a shopper declared. “It’s so cute and the colors and beautiful. It’s super flattering and can be worn a variety of ways. It’s also perfect for throwing a skirt or shorts over because it looks like a cute top.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

9 This Color-Block Wrap One-Piece With A Waist-Snatching Sash CUPSHE Color Block One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This CUPSHE swimsuit gives off chic wrap dress energy — and looks tailor-made on pretty much every body type. “Okay, this suit is AMAZING! I wish I had bought it before spending $115 on an Andie Swim suit,” one fan raved. Another happy customer wrote, “I've never received so many compliments on a swimsuit in my life, much less one that is under $40.” Choose between a combination of vibrant colorways, including gingham, snakeskin, florals and stripes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Chic Cut-Out Swimsuit That Isn’t Over-The-Top Daci Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Most cut-out clothes are pretty daring, to say the least. However, this Daci swimsuit proves that pops of skin can be fashionable yet modest all at once. It has a wrap-style bodice that ties under your bust with a sliver of skin showing at the top of your stomach. It's sizzling, yet subtle. More confidence-boosting details include adjustable straps that provide added support, and body-hugging ruching all over. One shopper claimed that “it covers my butt well and I didn't feel like a cheek was going to pop out or give me a wedgie,” while another confirmed it “shows off all the best parts without being too revealing.” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

11 This Gorgeous Lace Bikini That Looks Like A Million Bucks Tempt Me Front Knot Lace Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon The fact that this Tempt Me two-piece only costs $28 is the deal of the century, folks. (Seriously, doesn't it look expensive?) Constructed from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, the cropped tank has a lace overlay in the front with a knotted detail and the bikini bottoms are high-waisted — but don’t enter granny panty territory. “I usually wear tankinis...but when I saw this one I couldn’t resist. It was soooo cute! When I tried it on for the first time I felt amazing. It covers all the right spots and highlights the good,” one shopper shared. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A Three-Piece Bikini Set That Belongs Poolside In Miami Or Vegas (Just Saying) Romwe Cami Bikini Set with Cover Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon If basics are your jam, this Romwe bikini set is worth your precious pennies. Crafted from polyester and spandex, this ballin’ on a budget beachwear outfit comes with a simple camisole top with removable padding, high-waisted bottoms, and a drawstring mini skirt made from mesh. “This bathing suit is a must for anyone looking to be a little risqué without risking a wardrobe malfunction,” one customer stated. You can also wear the top with baggy jeans and a leather jacket or blazer for a night out, where it’ll save you the need for a strapless bra, too. Available sizes: Large — 4X

13 A Grecian V-Neck One-Piece That Isn’t Too Plunging Hilor V Neck Shirred One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon If full-coverage one-pieces are your swimsuit love language but you're still looking for something conservative yet appealing, then this Hilor suit could be the one. Notice how there is a V neckline, but it's not showing a ton of unwanted skin — score! Plus, it's fully lined and has a softly shirred texture throughout. “Amazing! I don’t think that I am alone when I say that I’m always on the lookout for that swimsuit that can help me look like I’ve spent more time in the gym than on the couch,” one shopper joked, adding that “this suit fits like a glove.” Available sizes: 6 — 18

14 This Retro-Inspired Suit With A Sweet Scalloped Neckline Aqua Eve Scalloped Front Twist Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon You know what the best part about this Aqua Eve swimsuit’s scalloped neckline is? It draws the eye to your stunning face. Another highlight? The center-front twist combined with two rows of ruching ensures it fits and feels like a glove. How's the support system on this thing, you ask? Well, there are thick adjustable straps, removable pads, and a hook-and-eye closure. “Stayed in place well even while doing laps. Cups are lined with a light foam, which is nice,” one reviewer remarked. If you’re not really a hot pink person, pick between a wide variety of brights, neutrals, and fun prints. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

15 A Laidback Two-Piece For Casual Beach Trips And Pool Parties Beachsissi Front Twist Bikini Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Need a two-piece that’s not totally covered up? Don't worry, this Beachsissi swimsuit is a happy compromise for group social outings by the water. The wrap tank top has a twist effect in the front and a lace-up back that secures you in for a long day out. The (slightly) cheeky bottom has drawstring sides and a high waist that doesn’t quite cover your belly button.“This bathing suit is my dream!!!!” One enthusiastic fan gushed, suggesting that you should “be the flaming hot goddess (still somewhat covered) you’ve been asking for.” Agreed! Available sizes: Small — X-Large

16 A Sweet Cold-Shoulder Swimsuit With Fluttery Sleeves IN'VOLAND High Waisted Ruffled Bikini Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon This article wouldn’t be complete without a cold-shouldered option, and this IN’VOLAND swimsuit is totally precious. Fabricated from a nylon and spandex blend that doesn't fade easily, this two-piece has a flounce top that hangs off the shoulders, with spaghetti straps that keeps it tethered on the bod. (Phew!) The high-waisted bottoms provide midsection support courtesy of the smocked details. “I will never shop for another swimsuit in a store again,” one fan declared. “I couldn’t be happier. The fit is exactly how I hoped it would be, the style is adorable and the price point was perfect. I highly recommend this suit and this brand. I’m 5’10 and a 16 and I look super cute in this style,” they added, calling it “my new favorite suit.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

17 A High-Neck Monokini With Cut-Outs That “Deserves Six Stars” Holipick High Neck Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Cut. It. Out: This Holipick monokini is a fantastic purchase if you're feeling a bit bold. It's architectural, durable, and stylish, with strategically-placed side and back cut-outs at the ribcage. These flashes of skin are balanced out by a high neckline and full-coverage bottom, and it can easily be removed after a swim thanks to the hook-and-eye closure at the back of the neck. One reviewer chimed in that “this suit deserves 6 stars” while another “received TONS of compliments, and sent so many mommies (7 random mommies), the product link because it was such a hit.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 This Empire Waist One Piece Is Equal Parts Practical & Pretty Daci Falbala Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Available in solids, like this wine red, or peppy prints, including a polka-dot-and-lemon version that's so cute, this Daci swimsuit is a winner no matter which colorway you choose. The ruffled trim runs both front and back, adding just enough pizazz to a U-shaped neckline that's understated yet attractive. There are no wires, but expect this showstopper to hold you in from top to bottom. It could even double as a bodysuit with a midi skirt on a hot or humid day. “I wear a 44H bra and it's almost impossible to find a swimsuit without an underwire that makes me feel secure,” one shopper explained, writing, “This one fits the bill...I am super happy with this purchase.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This French-Girl Bikini With A Bow Tie Top Blooming Jelly Tie Knot Bikini Amazon $24 See On Amazon Cut from the softest polyester and spandex material that dries in a snap, this Blooming Jelly bikini set will feel like second skin. Comprising a tie-knot top with adjustable straps and high-waisted bottoms, this wallet-friendly duo is a no-brainer for beach-hopping near and far. “This is the best fitting swimsuit I have ever owned,” one customer proclaimed, declaring that “this bikini helped me get some of my confidence back.” Priceless. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 This Tankini With A Peplum Straight Out Of The 2010s Yonique High Waisted Scalloped Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon Sure, everyone loves to hate a peplum — bu give it a shot and you won’t be disappointed. Yonique’s tankini has one, and it’s totally fabulous as an alternative to ruching. Plus, the support is unmatched: The scalloped top has a thick adjustable straps that criss-cross your shoulder blades, along with a back strap that can be made smaller or larger depending on your unique size. Reviewers were loving it, writing that “this bathing suit is cut to PeRfEcTiOn” and raving about how it “exceeded my expectations!” Available sizes: 14 Plus — 24 Plus

21 A Cut-Out Monokini That Offers Serious Appeal In An Approachable Way Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Take a quick glance at this Meyeeka monokini and you’d think it was a two-piece style, right? Right — that's the point! Except this one piece is super-comfortable and easy to wear: You don't have to stress about re-adjusting every second. It has a large cut-out stomach and back, with a lace-up back for a snug fit. There’s also a high-cut ‘80s vibe to this with cheeky bottom coverage that’s still water-friendly. “Being a longtime member of the big booty community, I can put my stamp on the non-permanent wedge seal of approval,” one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

22 This Plunging Swimsuit Can Handle An Active Day At The Beach BONLECT Lace Up Halter One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Designed to look pretty poolside with ample security if you actually get in the water, BONLECT’s one-piece is absolute fire on or off the beach. Dubbed a halter by the brand, the water-friendly design has a faux lace-up front, removable padding, and a U-style back with criss-cross straps (instead of the traditional neck tie that’s more associated with the silhouette). “Used this for a family vacation at the beach. Held everything in so I could do water sports and play with my kids,” one customer revealed of the suit’s security. Available sizes: XX-Large — 4X

23 This Vacation-Ready Set With A Festive Ruffled Crop Top SPORLIKE Ruffle High Waist Bikini Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Have a little vacation coming up? This SPORLIKE bikini is just the thing to pack! The plunging top has fluttering ruffled sleeves that are a chic way to protect from (or hide) a sunburn — just saying. The ruched high-waisted bottoms, meanwhile, deliver a pin-up moment in a modern way. “I’m telling you, it looks fabulous! It covers a little of the arms and the bottoms go up past your belly button,” one customer wrote in the reviews. Just make sure you click through all the bright colors and paradise-worthy patterns available before purchasing — it'll be a tough decision to buy just one. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 This Foxy Two-Piece Swimsuit With Bold Mesh Panels Romwe Mesh Front Bikini Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon The mesh inserts on this Romwe bikini might remind you of clubwear —not beachwear. However, these panels actually make your swim pieces feel more airy and breathable on a scorching hot day under the sun. They also let you reveal a peek of skin while staying covered by the suit’s high neckline and waist-hugging bottoms. “It tucked me in very good and it’s also very comfortable to wear. Such a cute bathing suit,” one fan remarked. We highlighted the navy version as it’s always a nice alternative to black, but there’s also burgundy, dark green, and teal for your shopping pleasure. Available sizes: Large — 4X

25 This High-Neck Suit With A Subtle Keyhole That Doesn’t Show Cleavage CUPSHE High Neck One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sometimes, cleavage is just not wanted — I get it. That’s why this CUPSHE swimsuit style is such an ideal solution if you wish to show a little skin without going overboard. The high drawstring neckling has a small keyhole for a hint of hotness — and the shape prevents side spillage on the cups so you feel nicely contained. The back, however, has a larger round cut-out, with criss-cross straps and an adjustable bow tie. “This is my favorite swimsuit I’ve ever bought...I teach fitness classes and feel pretty confident with my figure, but my confidence sky rocketed when I put this on,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 This Noughties-Approved Tankini With Edgy Mesh AnnJo Mesh Tankini Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon This AnnJo swimsuit screams Y2K — and it’s so on-trend. It’s a bit more revealing than some of the other options, but the mesh tankini top still provides a bit more stomach coverage than a string bikini or bandeau top. It has a V-neck with double spaghetti straps that can be tied around your neck for support, and an open back. The bottoms have a low rise (yes, I showed you so many high rise bottoms, so I thought I'd mix it up) but it completely covers the booty, if that's a priority. “It’s a youthful bit of coverage that fits well and keeps me comfortable. It stays in place whether sunning, swimming or running around playing beach soccer,” one customer pointed out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Classic Halter Style That Channels Marilyn Monroe CUPSHE Plunge Ruched One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This CUPSHE bather delivers old Hollywood glamour at its finest. Sewn with chinlon — a super-smooth nylon — and spandex, this halter silhouette will lift and support, with ruching along your middle and a plunging neckline. The result? Screen siren energy, and a look that echoes that iconic dress from The Seven Year Itch. “I ended up being pleasantly surprised by this suit. I really like the way it fits. It's high cut without being revealing and it holds the girls in nicely,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 An Ultra-Supportive Swimsuit — Without An Underwire Daci Ruched Lace Up Bikini Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you always opt for underwire swimsuits but hate the suffocating rib dig, here’s a top-tier solution: Daci’s bikini. The sports bra top has incredible push-up capabilities as well as a lace-up feature for airflow. (And style, of course.) The back features three adjustable straps, including criss-cross shoulder straps and a single hook in the back for extra security. The bottoms aren't a letdown either. Think: high waist, ruching, and corset side panels. Need I say more? “Very happy and will be buying one in each color. Finally an affordable top that does the job without underwire,” one customer wrote. Available sizes: Large — 24 Plus

29 This Beautiful One-Shouldered Option With Draping & Mesh Runtlly Mesh One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Love the vibe of cut-out one-pieces but don't want bizarre tan lines? Fair enough — that's why this Runtlly one-shouldered suit slaps. Offering mesh panels and exquisite draping in all the right places, this showstopper presents a similar look without pops of skin peeking out in every direction. Need customer confirmation of its functionality before buying? Thought so: “I LOVE this suit! I cannot believe how supportive it is for a one shouldered suit! It actually keeps the girls in (and at a 36DDD, that says a lot. Ha!). I actually feel like I could play volleyball in it and not worry about anything popping out. I feel like a million bucks in it," one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — 4X

