It may be silly to think about or say out loud, but certain nail art can make you super happy. There’s no real scientific reasoning behind it, but these decals and designs just put a smile on everyone’s face. No nail art better defines this euphoric feeling than swirl nails.
Aptly named, swirl nails can include any design ranging from colorful, 1970s-inspired psychedelic waves to minimalistic, white spirals. They can even be a bunch of squiggly lines thrown together for an abstract nail look that looks impressive but takes minimal artistic skill. They can be super simple, with one swirl drawn on down the middle against a bare, neutral nail. They can also be mixed and matched with other hot nail trends (e.g. daisy nails and the beloved Barbiecore).
If you’re in a nail art slump (because sometimes you just want more for yourself than a French manicure or sheer glazed donut manicure) and have been dying for your next wave of nail inspiration to hit, consider this your lightbulb moment. Below are 20 swirl nail art ideas that are super easy for you to recreate at home — and they might even convince you to cancel your next salon appointment.