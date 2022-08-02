As anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie film builds, the Internet is becoming awash in hot pink. The all-fuchsia-everything trend, now referred to as Barbiecore, first came about when Valenton’s fall 2022 couture collection hit the runway. Called the “Valentino Pink PP Collection,” designer Pierpaolo Picciol debuted 40 electric pink looks, firmly embedding the color into high fashion for the coming season.
One way to incorporate the color into your look? Opt for a Barbiecore nail design. As celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann says, wearing hot pink on your nails is a bold way to play around with the season’s hottest shade. You’d be in good company, too: Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and Sydney Sweeney have all recently rocked electric pink manis.
To embrace the shade, you could go with a plain pink polish — or you could reference the Barbie aesthetic with a more obvious reference to our #plasticqueen. “I've seen designs with the letter ‘B’ in that unmistakable Barbie font,” notes Nicole Darmanin, a spokesperson from Londontown. Prefer something more subtle? “Designs that mix pinks with clear or ultra sheer, transparent pink are nice because they convey the idea of shiny plastic without being so literal,” she tells Bustle. Fuchsia-centric nail art does the trick, too.
Keep scrolling for 15 hot pink Barbiecore nail looks that just might inspire your take on the trend.