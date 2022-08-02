As anticipation for Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming Barbie film builds, the Internet is becoming awash in hot pink. The all-fuchsia-everything trend, now referred to as Barbiecore, first came about when Valenton’s fall 2022 couture collection hit the runway. Called the “Valentino Pink PP Collection,” designer Pierpaolo Picciol debuted 40 electric pink looks, firmly embedding the color into high fashion for the coming season.

One way to incorporate the color into your look? Opt for a Barbiecore nail design. As celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann says, wearing hot pink on your nails is a bold way to play around with the season’s hottest shade. You’d be in good company, too: Celebrities like Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, and Sydney Sweeney have all recently rocked electric pink manis.

To embrace the shade, you could go with a plain pink polish — or you could reference the Barbie aesthetic with a more obvious reference to our #plasticqueen. “I've seen designs with the letter ‘B’ in that unmistakable Barbie font,” notes Nicole Darmanin, a spokesperson from Londontown. Prefer something more subtle? “Designs that mix pinks with clear or ultra sheer, transparent pink are nice because they convey the idea of shiny plastic without being so literal,” she tells Bustle. Fuchsia-centric nail art does the trick, too.

Keep scrolling for 15 hot pink Barbiecore nail looks that just might inspire your take on the trend.

1 Swirled Tips This on-trend French-style mani mixes a gradient of pinks to create a cool swirled look that is 100% Barbiecore.

2 Twinkling Chrome Pink chrome is a great way to achieve the trending aesthetic, and the tiny sparkle emoji designs give this manicure even more of a pop.

3 Shades Of Pink If you’re looking for a solid color mani but don’t want to stick to just one shade, grab multiple fuchsia polishes for a Skittles-style vibe. Elevate the look by choosing one glittery pink for an accent nail.

4 Pink-On-Pink Floral Add florals to your Barbiecore nails for an extra cute look that’s perfect for summer.

5 Mismatched Patterns If flowers aren’t your pattern of choice, try this pink-on-pink patterned look, which features polka dots, checkerboards, and French tip detailing.

6 Rhinestone-Studded If Barbie could shop for herself, she’d definitely love rhinestone-everything — which is why this gemstone-studded mani is an ideal choice for your Barbiecore nails.

7 Pink & Gold Adding some gold leaf to a pink manicure is a more low-key yet still eye-catching way to rock the Barbiecore trend.

8 Jelly Nails Stand out with see-through jelly nails in a bright shade of pink for a head-turning take on the trend.

9 Pink Accents If you’re not ready to go full hot pink, try a manicure like this one that incorporates both pink and white accents on a neutral base.

10 Butterfly Details Channel ’90s Barbie vibes by adding glitter and a butterfly gem to a matte pink base.

11 Pink Flames Channel #edgyBarbie with flame nail art. This set features sparkly pink tips on top of a Barbie-pink base.

12 Swirled Tips This hot pink French tip look combines an electric shade of pink with some finer light pink detail for a certified Barbiecore manicure.

13 Drippy Pink Use tiny gemstones and wavy lines to create a groovy French-style design with two different shades of pink.

14 Ombré Combine multiple shades of pink for a Barbie-approved ombré design that embraces the hot hue.