Those who’ve kept up with the Kardashians are fully aware that the sisters have gone through many style evolutions throughout the decades. But long before Kim Kardashian would be recognized as the bonafide style star she is today (i.e., fronting glossies, starring in campaigns, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s archives, and curating a show for Milan Fashion Week), she was already way ahead of trends. One such style is the belly button cut-out.

You’ve likely spotted the navel-gazing look on runways or on celebs like Julia Fox, Hailey Bieber, and Zoë Kravitz, who’ve rocked the style with teeny circular belly holes and massive openings. Some style savants have gone a step further and used the gaping design detail to flaunt their belly button piercings, another spicy jewelry trend.

In 2006, however, Kardashian had already beaten fashion girlies to the punch. Just a year before KUWTK aired, the SKIMS mogul was spotted out in Australia with her then-bestie Paris Hilton. In coordinated ‘fits, Kardashian donned a metallic silver swimsuit bedecked in the Louis Vuitton logo.

The spicy one-piece featured a plunging neckline, clasped by silver hardware and a massive oval cut-out that encircled her navel. The hole perfectly flaunted her belly button piercing, a body jewelry staple of the era.

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The way Kardashian styled this look was utterly on brand for the 2000s. She paired her metallic swimwear with equally-beachy bottoms in the form of a breezy, embroidered white maxi skirt.

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She reached for matching elements, toting an oversized metallic Alma bag, also from Louis Vuitton, and silver flip flops. (Hilton matched, carrying her own Alma in gold.) Kardashian topped off the look with a retro version of her now-signature shield sunnies.

PhotoNews International Inc./Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She really is a trendsetter.