At this point in 2023, a contender for the nakedest year, nearly everyone in Hollywood has donned an iteration of the exposed undies trend. The lengthy list includes, but is not limited to, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

The most recent A-lister to follow undies-baring suit is Lupita Nyong’o. At the Los Angeles premiere of The Color Purple, Nyong’o wore a sheer two-piece ensemble that intentionally flaunted her underpinnings. Despite the plethora of revealing diaphanous looks in the past, she managed to pull off a fresh — and sophisticated — take on the trend.

Lupita’s Sophisticated Undies-Baring ’Fit

While the film’s visuals were all about color (peep the fittingly purple carpet), Nyong’o attended the premiere in an ensemble completely devoid of it.

Her all-black look of choice was a classic: a two-piece skirt suit set. It had a long-sleeved blazer for a top, with modern details like visible stitching and boning. Meanwhile, the bottom was a high-waist pencil skirt that hit just above her ankle.

While the set perfectly embodied corporatecore, AKA office attire, nothing about the Black Panther star’s look was basic. On the contrary, it was utterly NSFW; both gauzy pieces were wholly transparent, fully displaying her bra and high-waist panties.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nyong’o isn’t the first to put a sophisticated spin on the visible undies look. Several “quiet luxury” fans, like Sofia Richie and Sarah Jessica Parker, also went the all-black, high-waist intimates route. Nyongo’s skirt suit set, however, feels especially fresh and posh.

Sticking to a more simple motif, Nyong’o merchandised the look with another classic: black pointed pumps.

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Workwear-Turned-NSFW

Nyong’o is the latest among many celebs to take traditional workwear on its head and give it an NSFW twist. She joined the ranks of Emma Watson and Billie Eilish, who both wore dangerously low-cut blazers in suit sets in the last two weeks. (Watson even flashed a sliver of her bra.) The Black Panther star’s take relies on the same office-turned-saucy philosophy for an effortless yet striking look.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment 1 / 2

Lupita’s Low-Key Glam

Even for her beauty, Nyong’o stuck to the motif of muted hues. She swiped shades of brown on her eyelids and lips and rocked her signature ’do.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

An effortless slay.