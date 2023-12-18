Sydney Sweeney is at the top of her fashion game. Just last week, while promoting her new film Anyone But You, she changed her outfit a whopping 10 times in 48 hours — and all of them were knockouts. So it’s really no surprise she’s been gracing one magazine cover after another.

Her recent glossy covers, however, all boast a unifying theme: Sweeney toally pantsless. In the last five months, the Euphoria star has been immortalized on four different covers (for three different glossies), rocking the revealing no-pants trend each time.

Despite the styling repetition, Sweeney manages to deliver a fresh take on the now-ubiquitous style every single time. Her latest? Quasi-office attire with an NSFW twist.

Sydney’s Latest No Pants ’Fit

On Sunday, the White Lotus star unveiled her latest magazine cover for Marie Claire Australia’s January 2024 issue. Photographed by Beau Grealy and styled by the title’s fashion director, Naomi Smith, Sweeney wore a look that can only be classified as spiced-up corporate attire.

On top, she wore your run-of-the-mill office staple: a button-up shirt by Jacquemus in cherry red. It was fastened all the way up her collar with her sleeves rolled up — nothing too daring... yet.

The top, however, was equipped with a cut-out on one shoulder, revealed a hint of clavicle. Baring even more skin, it boasted a teeny cropped cut that hit just below her braline. The detail took the workplace staple into NSFW territory.

The lower half of her ’fit was even more risqué. As opposed to wearing bottoms — a key component in any office look — she simply wore high-waist black briefs from ESSE.

This Is Her Fourth “No Pants” Cover

Kendall Jenner may be the A-lister most credited for popularizing the pants-be-damned styling trick, but Sweeney has really made it her signature in recent months. In fact, this marks the actor’s fourth no-pants cover in five months. Quite the ratio, indeed.

Back in August, she posed for Harper’s Bazaar Australia in low-rise briefs, tights, and tank. The Miu Miu ensemble, photographed by Simon Eeles, also included a padded leather topper, giving the look a decidedly fall feel.

Last month, Sweeney was the cover star of Women’s Health magazine’s December issue in not one, but two pantsless looks. Lensed by Dennis Leupold, the Anyone But You star took an appropriately sporty route for the fitness publication.

In one photo, she wore a sports bra and undies combo paired with a green windbreaker. In another, she channeled rugbycore — a Taylor Swift favorite trend — in a cropped polo and high-waist undies with hip cut-outs.

A pantsless look for every vibe.