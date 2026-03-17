Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to spicy ’fits, and has a penchant for adding naked fashion elements to every trend, from unconventional Y2K-style layering to Miu Miu’s preppy uniforms. But every now and then, the actor likes to get a little country, making Western dressing look fresh.

On March 16, Sweeney took a break from promoting her new lingerie brand, SYRN, to share a “pupdate” with fans, posting a ton of photos of her adorable German Shepherd puppy, Sully Bear, on Instagram. Naturally, she sneaked in some looks, including a particularly spicy take on one of the most down-to-earth trends: the Canadian tuxedo.

Sydney’s Spicy Canadian Tux

Sweeney brought Sully Bear along to a fitting, where she put a spicy twist on double denim. She donned a long-sleeved blouse in a classic blue denim hue, featuring jean-like pockets and ribbed stitching. However, she left it completely unbuttoned and embraced the braless trend, showing off her midriff and some underboob.

She paired her top with matching jeans featuring a low-rise waistline and perfectly flared hems, accentuated by Sully Bear cozying up between her legs.

Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

She went barefoot and accessory-free, staying true to the down-home country look.

Sydney’s Cropped ’Fit

Sweeney also shared an adorable mirror selfie with Sully Bear, wearing an even more casual yet still sultry outfit. She wore a silky white crop top, featuring cap sleeves, a pleated bustier, and a slightly plunging neckline to complement the uber-short hem.

On the bottom, she stuck to her tried-and-true blue denim, pairing her top with classic low-rise jeans. This time, she pulled her waistline down just the teensiest bit, teasing her matching white underwear.

Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney completed her look with a gem-studded gold watch, reminding everyone that no matter how spicy she gets, she always means business.