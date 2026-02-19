Sydney Sweeney is showing off her playful side. The actress’ filmography tends towards the dramatic, whether she’s playing the vengeful Millie in The Housemaid or the oft teary-eyed Cassie in Euphoria, which makes its return on April 12. However, when it comes to her new lingerie label, SYRN, she’s adopted a lighter tune.

From the get-go, Sweeney has embraced the fun and frisky side of intimates with SYRN — she even launched the brand with a controversial publicity stunt, hanging bras off of the Hollywood sign back in January. Amid the initial backlash, she’s continued to drop new collections and photo shoots, modeling her latest wares. On Feb. 18, she shared yet another photo dump on Instagram, showing off her thong undies in an unlikely way.

Sydney’s Undies-Over-Denim Look

Sweeney’s latest IG post highlighted SYRN’s Playful collection, which officially dropped Feb. 17. The latest drop includes the brand’s more comfy and casual intimates options, and the shoot mimicked that laid-back aesthetic — especially in one shot, where Sweeney wore her undies over a pair of jeans.

The White Lotus alum is no stranger to underwear-revealing looks, frequently eschewing pants entirely. But this time, she kept her bottoms, and modeled her Kiss This Mid-Rise Thong ($16) by layering the piece on top of her blue jeans. She kept the exposed-undies vibe going with the rest of her ‘fit, wearing the First Base Scoop Neck Bralette ($39) over her pink baby tee.

More Flirty ‘Fits

In the post, Sweeney shared more classic shots of the new collection, sporting her underwear the traditional way (as a base layer).

For a few pics, Sweeney layered an oversized baby blue Better On You Button-Down ($89) over a white scoop neck bralette and a pair of her brand’s bikini-style undies. Chunky platform thong sandals tied the look together.

In other shots, Sweeney wore an ultra cropped tee with the phrase “Marry me, fly free.” The red top was cropped at her décolletage, revealing her bra, SYRN’s Knot Just Friends Twist-Front Bralette ($39). To complete the sporty look, she wore the Booty Call Unisex Knit Boxer ($29) underneath a pair red track shorts with an athletic stripe.

In another string of photos, Sweeney headed to the beach, posing on the boardwalk in a black and white version of the twist-front bralette and matching undies. A purple and white shrug around her arms added a pop of color, while the actress completed the look with two different funky skirts: a silver mini skirt and a white tulle tutu.

This might very well be her cheekiest shoot to date.