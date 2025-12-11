Sydney Sweeney slips into various aesthetics as if they’re roles she committed to playing. On red carpets, she’s the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour, like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe. When she’s left to her own devices, she proves exactly how she carved her place as fashion’s darling, expertly layering preppy-inspired outfits — in Miu Miu, no less.

Sydney’s Slitted Mini

On Wednesday, Dec.10, the Euphoria star shared a photo dump of her time in London, where she packed her itinerary with horseback riding, a helicopter ride over the city, and a jacuzzi dip. Her busy schedule, however, didn’t keep her from serving, and one outfit was especially chic.

A masterclass in layering, Sweeney wore a long-sleeved gray sweater with a quasi-ruffled hem, which she paired with a vintage-inspired black leather jacket with a built-in furry dark chocolate vest, giving it the illusion of layering.

As for the bottom half of her ensemble, she wore an itty-bitty brown miniskirt with a slit. Sweeney has a particular affinity for a Miu Miu mini, rocking various iterations while out. She’s worn a flouncy leather mini to Paris Fashion Week, a belted khaki version that flaunted her undies’ waistband in New York, and a flowy white one with a drawstring on vacation. Her latest, however, was a lot more fitted and paired well with her sheer black tights.

She Loves The Bag Charm Trend

The Anyone But You star kept the look playful by slinging the Miu Miu Leather Clutch ($2,750) around her arm. Cosigning the bag charm trend, she adorned her shoulder bag with two baubles, both designed in the likeness of flowers, albeit in fringed leather.

It’s hardly the first time she signed off on the viral cutecore add-ons. Last December, Sweeney paired a spicy, braless look with a charm-clad bag, similarly decorated with floral trinkets.

Her Jacuzzi-Friendly Swimsuit

Sweeney also carved out time for some R&R, dipping in a jacuzzi with a friend. She doubled down on self-care and put on a clay mask. For the activity, the Housemaid actor opted for a nondescript black swimsuit with thick straps and a décolletage-baring neckline. She skipped the accessories and, instead, kept the look minimalist.

A vacay done right.