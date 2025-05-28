Sydney Sweeney Paired A Crop Top & Miniskirt With A $3K Bag

Sydney Sweeney loves her Miu Miu. The actor has remained loyal to the Italian fashion house since rising to fame and becoming its brand ambassador. But it’s her ability to put her own twist on Miu Miu’s viral garments that makes her a true style star, from wearing $6,000 sequinned underwear at the Fall/Winter 2024 runway show to sporting the brand’s viral mini-skirt in all colors and materials.

Even on vacation, Sweeney found a way to represent Miu Miu. Over Memorial Day weekend, she took to Instagram to share photos from a beach bike ride that perfectly incorporated one of the brand’s most sought-after bags.

Sydney’s Matching Bag & Bike

For her latest brand campaign, Sweeney wore the perfect vacation look. She donned a black strapless crop top and paired it with a white miniskirt.

However, the true star of the show was her Miu Miu Wander bag. She carried a matelassé suede version of the viral bag in cocoa brown, which retails for $2,950. But most importantly, she matched her bag to her bicycle, which featured a brown leather seat, wheels, and wicker baskets on both sides. Now that’s how to accessorize.

She abided by beach rules by choosing to go barefoot in the sand and completed her outfit with black oval-shaped sunglasses.

Sydney’s Miu Miu Looks

Earlier this year, Sweeney attended Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week show. She wore a cropped white tank top and a brown knit cardigan, adding some punk rock flair with a black, leather button-up overshirt and a ruffled, low-rise miniskirt.

She donned even more leather accessories, including black strappy ballet flats and Miu Miu’s brown leather Beau bag with white accents.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweeney made a wardrobe change for Miu Miu’s after-party, choosing a black-and-white polka-dot gown with a plunging neckline and draping a shiny overcoat over her shoulders. She completed her look with sheer tights, black pumps, a gold watch, and an all-black leather version of the Beau bag.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No one does Miu Miu quite like Sweeney.