Sydney Sweeney is in a denim state of mind. On Monday, Feb. 9, she wore a Canadian tuxedo to hit up the New York Stock Exchange and ring the bell with American Eagle, a brand she’s been endorsing since July.

Proving she’s an effective ambassador, the Euphoria star basically turned her entire day into an AE catalog when she changed into not one, but two more jean looks later that day, one of which even had a peekaboo promotional moment for her own label, SYRN.

Sydney’s Denim Spree

For her Wall Street appearance, Sweeney wore an ombré take on the Canadian tuxedo. Borrowing from the boys for an oversized fit, she wore a light blue denim shirt ($42) tucked into high-waisted wide-leg jeans ($35). While most celebs who rock the denim-on-denim look opt for similar shades, Sweeney’s pants were made in a darker wash for depth. She cinched the waist with a black leather belt and complemented it with croc-leather boots.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Second ‘Fit

Shortly after, she changed into another look, custom-made by American Eagle this time. Her minidress featured long cuffed sleeves, a collar, a faux bustier-style design, and pleated details on the skirt.

This she styled with all-black accessories, including sheer tights, knee-high booties, sunglasses, and her go-to Miu Miu Arcadie.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The Pièce de Ré·sis·tance

Sweeney jumped on the exposed-undies trend to spotlight SYRN with her evening look. The Anyone But You star wore a light blue button-down with only the first few buttons fastened. The rest were left open for a breezy, navel-baring slit. (It was a bold move, especially since it’s freezing in New York right now.)

Her bottoms were baggy, low-rise jeans ($42), which hung so low on her hips that they teased her white boxer briefs. If you look closely, you’ll see that the logo waistband boasts her own brand’s name. Although SYRN already staggered some drops, this pair has yet to be released as part of the “Comfy” capsule, so stay tuned.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She finished off her look with black sunglasses and white lace pumps ($345) from Black Suede Studio.