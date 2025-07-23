As a fashion industry darling and ambassador to the likes of Miu Miu and Jimmy Choo, among others, Sydney Sweeney has near-unlimited access to some of the most luxurious, intricate, and possibly flamboyant closets. And when the Euphoria star does wear couture on red carpets and fashion weeks, she knocks it out of the park. But despite enjoying the high-glam life of a celeb, she’s still an all-American girl at heart, with a special affinity for the quintessential Americana fabric: denim.

She especially can’t resist a denim-on-denim number. For years, the Anyone But You star has been interpreting the Canadian tuxedo in various chic ways, including wearing a handkerchief top and jeans, a jean bra as a top in a three-piece set, and a cream floral-printed bustier and shorts set. And that’s not even the whole list. So it was only a matter of time that she eventually became the face of a denim campaign. Enter: the American Eagle Fall 2025 campaign.

Sydney’s Topless Canadian Tux

On Wednesday, July 23, Sweeney fronted the label’s campaign, with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.” I couldn’t agree more.

The first look had spicy undertones. With the help of her longtime stylist, Molly Dickson, Sweeney wore a jean jacket ($79.95) with nothing underneath (a fave racy style of hers) and left it open to fully expose her belly.

American Eagle

For a full-on Canadian tux moment, she wore it with loose jeans in a matching wash.

Double The Denim

In another look, she reimagined the “denim-on-denim” styling hack quite literally. Instead of pairing a denim top with bottoms, she stacked them together, wearing not one, but two light-wash jeans with a loose T-shirt tied for a cropped fit.

American Eagle

A Y2K Moment

In another, Sweeney takes it back to the noughties by wearing a pink tank top with dainty bow details and high-waisted jeans accented with butterfly patches. Called the Sydney Jean, the wide-leg bottom is a limited-run pair designed in collaboration with Sweeney. The butterfly motif is special, too. The fluttering beauty represents domestic violence awareness, and 100% of the purchase price will be donated to Crisis Text Line.

American Eagle

The collection launches on August 10, so mark your calendars.