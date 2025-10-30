Sydney Sweeney’s been getting her flowers. After accepting the Spotlight Award at the 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival early this week, the Euphoria star received more acclaim on Wednesday, Oct. 29. Sweeney was one of the honorees at Variety’s 2025 Power of Women event, held in Los Angeles, alongside Kate Hudson, Wanda Sykes, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jamie Lee Curtis. Predictably, she dressed for the occasion in a head-turning ensemble.

Sydney’s See-Through ‘Fit

Sweeney has walked her fair share of carpets recently, hopping from one film festival to another to promote Christy, her biopic about professional boxer Christy Martin. While she always makes headlines for her chic looks, none were as internet-breaking as her latest glitzy number.

Styled by Molly Dickson, the Anyone But You star opted for a Christian Cowan stunner plucked straight out of the designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 runway. It was a glamorous take on the T-shirt dress, featuring loose sleeves that fell past her elbows, a wide scoop neckline, and a floor-length hem. To emphasize her silhouette, the otherwise loose dress was cinched around the torso for a skin-hugging fit, creating a twisted effect.

Another detail that elevated it a few notches past an ordinary shirtdress was the shimmery silver chainmail-esque fabric, which made it see-through. Sweeney took full advantage of the item’s translucence and freed the nip for a fashion-forward moment.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

A Moment For The Back

Believe it or not, the back was just as spicy. It featured a skin-baring lace-up closure detail that slid so low, down her buttocks. Had she not worn skin-matching granny panties, it definitely would’ve exposed butt cleavage.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

She’s Rocking The Bob

Over the weekend, beauty savants collectively gasped when Sweeney traded her trademark waist-length waves for a fresh haircut and color. Behold, her “bleached suede blonde” bob, courtesy of colorist Jacob Schwartz. On the carpet, she styled it with a millennial-approved side part and subtle waves.

To complement the golden hues, her makeup was all about the pink notes, including her blushed cheeks and subtle mauve lipstick.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Give her all her flowers.