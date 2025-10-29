Once Sydney Sweeney finds a trend or item she likes, she rocks the look repeatedly. A key example is her ongoing Christy film festival tour, where she’s donned iterations of the bustier dress. Or when she fell in love with Miu Miu’s handkerchief top, wearing two versions in one weekend, and then DIY-ing a similar style months later. Her latest fixation is also one fashion girls ’round the ‘Gram are currently cuckoo about: the belted trend.

Between the boom of belted bags and the trend of wearing multiple belts in one outfit, the buckled accessory has never been more popular. On Monday, Oct. 27, Sweeney leaned into the look by wearing two belted pieces in one ensemble.

Sydney’s Strapless Minidress

The Euphoria star attended the 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival, in which she was honored with the Spotlight Award. As expected, Sweeney commemorated the prestigious moment in a chic number. She wore a strapless minidress covered in a houndstooth print. It featured a cinched waist and a subtly exaggerated hip that flared out into a billowy hemline.

The detail that sent the item into trendy territory was the brown belt looping around her neckline (yes, through belt loops).

Double The Belt, Double The Fun

She accessorized the slinky piece with more chocolatey elements, including sheer brown tights, knee-high boots, and tinted sunglasses. The Anyone But You star also carried a second belted item: her Miu Miu Aventure ($3,900). (She’s previously carried a darker version of the same bag, adorned with charms, more proof that she collects what she loves.)

A Casual Look

A day later, Sweeney hopped over to Los Angeles to catch the Dodgers play against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the 2025 World Series with Christy Martin, the professional boxer she portrays in her new biopic, Christy.

To show team spirit, she was dressed in team merch, particularly a baseball shirt. She styled the sports gear completely open to reveal her white tank underneath, tucked into teeny jorts.

Joe Scarnici/Major League Baseball/Getty Images

The Madame Web actor paired the look with Western boots à la cowboycore. Ever the style whiz, she elevated the casual ’fit with a sparkly tennis necklace.