Fashion powerhouses aren’t born, they’re made. Claiming such a title requires consistent headline-making looks, a notable fashion week presence, and a slew of designer fashion campaigns. Sydney Sweeney ticks those boxes, and then some.

Her press circuits are practically mini fashion shows and she’s easily become a fashion month fixture. But the ultimate test of a fashion darling is designer approval. Sweeney has a few established backers — and just added another to her list.

In 2022, she starred in a campaign for Miu Miu’s it bag, the Wander. A year later, The actor became the face of Armani Beauty’s My Way fragrance. And over the weekend, Sweeney starred in a brand-new campaign for a different designer altogether: Jimmy Choo.

Sydney’s No-Pants Campaign

On Friday, May 3, the luxury accessories label unveiled its Summer 2024 campaign, marking the launch of Jimmy Choo’s new Cinch bag. Named after its pulled drawstring closure, the stylish accessory made its debut in Sweeney’s arms, who held one in milky white.

While her ivory accessory was the clear star, the rest of Sweeney’s look was worthy of the high-fashion honor. She wore a white onesie (to mach her bag, of course) and accessorized with a jean jacket and bedazzled mules, which sell for $2,995. Going pantsless allowed Sweeney’s accessories to claim all the attention — the perfect choice for a bag campaign.

This desert-ready ensemble is merely the latest in Sweeney’s growing catalog of pants-be-damned looks. In 2023, she rocked the styling trend on the covers of not one, not two, but three separate magazines. Not to mention when she wore sequin underwear with no bottoms in sight, just last March. Kendall Jenner may have started the pantsless trend, but Sweeney helped it snowball.

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Another No-Pants Look

In her second look, Sweeney wore a denim-on-denim ’fit that similarly lacked in coverage. She donned an indigo Canadian tux, but instead of a bodysuit, the Immaculate star wore jean shorts with a micro hemline. The shorts were so short, in fact, they were practically briefs.

Like the first photos, Jimmy Choo’s Cinch bag was the accessory du jour. Playing off of her low-key Western vibes, Sweeney carried a pink-and-brown cow print style, with pumps to match.

Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Secure The Bag

For anyone interested in the handbag, leather options retail for $1,895, while the cow print will cost you a cool $2,095.

With her stamp of approval — it’s bound to be a fashion girl favorite.