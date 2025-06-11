Sydney Sweeney’s Cleavage-Baring Cutout Gown Looked Positively Ethereal

Sydney Sweeney may be promoting a thriller, but her press tour looks are thrilling. Each time she promotes a project, the actor manages to turn long press days into mini fashion shows, changing into a new chic look for every red carpet or TV appearance. Her recent promo run for Echo Valley, her nail-biting new project with Julianne Moore, is no different. Actually, it may be her best yet.

The actor kicked off her project’s promotional circuit in New York last week and has since expertly flaunted her style range. Thus far, she’s channeled Jessica Rabbit in a red-hot gown, the corp sleaze trend in a pantsless look, and a nautical-inspired number sailors would approve of. And now that she’s in London for the European leg of her press tour, she’s showing off another side to her style.

Sydney’s Ethereal Aqua Dress

For the Apple TV project’s London premiere, held on Tuesday, June 10, Sweeney looked absolutely ethereal. Styled by Molly Dickson, the Euphoria star donned an aqua gown that popped against the severe black carpet. Custom-made by Miu Miu, it featured a criss-cross halter neckline with draped off-the-shoulder sleeves and a triangle-shaped cutout that bared her décolletage. Cinched at the waist, the chiffon fabric fell into an A-line skirt that billowed with each step.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

As for her jewelry, Sweeney supported a London-based brand and wore diamonds from David Morris, including the sparkliest rings and bracelets. She also wore chandelier earrings that glistened against the backdrop of her curly half-down, half-up ’do.

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Gave Girl Boss Earlier That Day

Always flexing her styling prowess, she channeled the polar opposite aesthetic earlier that day. Instead of dreamy and flowy, Sweeney wore a tailored, practical look that could’ve been plucked out of the boardroom. She wore a pinstripe pantsuit that included loose trousers and a plunging jacket with a built-in white tank top, for a little collarbone action.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Plus, Over $47K Worth Of Jewels

Though the look itself was more low-key, her jewelry told a different story. She frosted herself with Anita Ko jewels, including Claw Earrings ($5,900), a Diamond Twist ring ($10,625), and an Oval Diamond Twist ring ($30,875). These three alone totaled over $47K worth of bling — and that’s not including her other ring on her opposite hand, which was also lined with sparklers.