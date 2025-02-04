Sydney Sweeney Wore The Tiniest Micro Miniskirt While Out In The Snow

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t show a little skin — just ask Sydney Sweeney. Over the past few weeks, the Euphoria star has been spotted strutting down the chilly streets of New York City in her fair share of seasonally inappropriate outfits, from sheer tops and wintry plunging dresses to chest-baring cardigans and straight up lingerie.

Clearly unfazed by the below freezing temperatures, Sweeney extended her streak of naked winter dressing on Feb. 2, when the 27-year-old stepped out in a micro mini, catwalking down the snowy NYC sidewalk once again.

Sydney’s Micro Miniskirt

Winter isn’t exactly the preferred season among fashion girlies, but maybe it should be. February is fashion month, after all, and the low temps allow for some seriously chic layering opportunities. Or, if that’s not your style, you can always leave the layers at home and dress like you would during any other season.

That’s what Sydney Sweeney did last weekend, when she hit the town in a less-than-wintry ensemble. On top, the Anyone But You actor sported a leather zip-up jacket from McQueen’s pre-spring 2025 collection, along with a cozy brown sweater with an oversized collar.

Peeking out just below the jacket was a matching leather pleated miniskirt from the same collection.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

But she didn’t leave her legs completely out in the cold. A pair of black sheer tights and calf-high boots helped protect Sweeney from the elements.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She completed the all-black ‘fit with a pair of sunglasses and a black T-Bar handbag from the luxury British label.

She’s Not Afraid Of The Cold

Sweeney has been refusing to let a little snow hold her back for a while now.

Just last month, the Madame Web actor was spotted strutting down the NYC streets on a similarly blustery evening. Though on the Jan. 19 outing, she made sure to bundle up in a shearling-trimmed ivory jacket from Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Let this be a lesson: never let the weather stop you from turning out a lewk.