Sydney Sweeney wore see-through lingerie as a top.

These days, there’s ostensibly no difference between innerwear and outwear. At least, that’s what celebrities seem to think, anyway.

A-listers such as Dua Lipa, Florence Pugh, and Lily Collins were some of the superstars who dared to incorporate their undergarments into their outfits this year through sheer LBDs and risqué red carpet ensembles. The trend caught on like wildfire amongst the celebrity circuit, so it was only a matter of time before the craze expanded to include more than just bras and bralettes. Well, it looks like Sydney Sweeney has officially upped the ante, because the actor just wore lingerie as a top.

Sydney’s See-Through Lingerie Top

What happens in the boudoir, no longer stays in the boudoir. On Saturday, Dec. 14, Sweeney was spotted out in New York City in high-waisted black leather trousers and a matching single-breasted jacket. Despite the chilly NYC temperature, Sweeney wore the jacket wide open, revealing a saucy sleepwear number for all to see.

The top boasted a corseted silhouette and featured a sheer base with a lacy black overlay that covered most of the structured bodice.

The 27-year-old wore the garment tucked into her pants as if it were a normal top, and paired the look with pointed-toe stilettos, a fluffy handbag, and a pair of tinted sunglasses.

She Wore Leather Micro Shorts

The lingerie top wasn’t the only risqué number the Euphoria actor wore this weekend. The night prior on Dec. 13, Sweeney attended an event at Lincoln Center in yet another leather ensemble — this time, however, it was her bottoms (or lack thereof) that turned heads.

While out and about with fiancé Jonathan Davino, Sweeney sported a dark brown leather jacket with tan fur trim around the collar, wrists, and waist. She completed the look with a pair of black leather micro shorts that just barely peeked out from underneath the statement coat.

To protect herself from the freezing temperatures, the Anyone But You star layered with a pair of sheer black tights — a cheugy 2010s styling choice that’s seen a resurgence amongst celebs as of late. She accessorized with slim sunglasses and the small version of Miu Miu’s Wander Matelassé bag , which currently retails for $2,750.

Lingerie or not, there’s no denying Sweeney looks incredible.