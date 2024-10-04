Sydney Sweeney is (almost) baring it all on her latest magazine cover.

The Anyone but You star was recently named one of Glamour magazine’s 2024 Women of the Year, and Sweeney took to Instagram on Oct. 3 to express her gratitude for the coveted title.

“This recognition means the world to me, and I owe it to the incredible people who have supported me along the way,” she wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me during this journey. Here’s to breaking boundaries and creating a brighter future for all women. We kinda rock!”

Along with her IG statement, the Euphoria actor also shared a pic from her new Glamour magazine shoot — and her front cover look leaves little to the imagination.

Sydney’s Teeny-Tiny Mini

On her Glamour cover, the actor is shown playfully standing atop a couch in a mini Miu Miu dress with her legs on full display. She complemented the look with some Dorsey earrings and a pair of Roger Vivier heels.

Sydney Sweeney on the cover of Glamour magazine. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney

More Mini Miu Miu

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has turned to mini Miu Miu fashion as of late. In May, the actor stepped out in the Big Apple wearing the brand’s viral, low-rise khaki micro skirt, which she paired with a long-sleeved collared shirt, a plaid button-up, and a pair of heeled riding boots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

All Things Itty-Bitty

Sweeney also debuted yet another tiny number in March. While strutting through the streets of New York City, the White Lotus star was photographed in the teeniest Supriya Lele romper piece, crafted entirely from leather.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The edgy look was equipped with a grommet belt, complete with an exposed zipper all the way down her shorts.