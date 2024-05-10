After genre-hopping from a rom-com to a superhero adaptation to a thriller, Sydney Sweeney’s latest role has just been confirmed. She’s set to play legendary boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. Her recent outfit, however, harkened to a different sport altogether: horseback riding.

Equestrian style has been regaining momentum across the fashion industry since early 2023 — and the Euphoria star, naturally, is ahead of the curve. While in New York City on May 5 ahead of attending the Met Gala, she wore a preppy number with a risqué twist: she showed off her underwear — at least part of it.

Sydney Sweeney’s Peek-A-Boo Undies

While she didn’t need to tap into her capital-F fashion girl sensibilities until the soirée, she never turns that off. Her entire off-duty ensemble came straight from the runway — Miu Miu, one of her favorite brands.

The upper half of her outfit was twofold, literally. She wore two shirts instead of one — a long-sleeved, collared shirt in oatmeal over a plaid button-up with sleeves jutting out. She paired the layered look with a low-rise khaki mini skirt.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Unlike most people, Sweeney’s underpinnings tend to be part of her outfits. She has a habit of putting them on full display, either eschewing pants altogether in lingerie-only looks or exposing just the waistbands. This look was no different. She tucked her shirt into her brown designer underwear and let her skirt hang low enough to give a peek of the Miu Miu logo.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

S/O To Her Riding Boots

If you need evidence that Sweeney knows her fashion ABCs, take a look at her accessories — particularly her footwear. She wore heeled riding boots, a big trend right now. Designers including Gucci, Dior, Versace, and Loewe sent equestrian-inspired creations sauntering down their Fall/Winter 2024 runways.

She paired the classic shoe with a matching black belt and topped off her look with an ivory handbag.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s The Miu Miu Skirt 2.0

Sweeney’s khaki bottoms seem to be an iteration of another Miu Miu mini that went viral in 2022. At its Spring/Summer 2022 Paris Fashion Week show, the label debuted a pleated ultra mini so short that its pockets’ seams hung beneath its frayed hem.

A corner of fashion X — then Twitter — was quickly up in arms. People lamented the comeback of the ultra-low-rise bottom, one of the (many) unwelcome trends from the Y2K renaissance. Meaner still are those who came after fans of the look. Nicole Kidman, for example, faced backlash for wearing the “school girl” skirt on the cover of Vanity Fair.

Despite its impractical length, the hipster skirt instantly became an It piece, especially after Hailey Bieber wore the micro mini in the label’s Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

A whole bevy of other celebs and style stars took to the look. Emily Ratajkowski, for example, rocked the mini in the pages of Vogue, while Zendaya donned one in gray for Interview Magazine.

I think we just found the Miu Miu mini 2.0.