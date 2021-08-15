Sydney Sweeney’s Best Movie & TV Roles Are Incredibly Complex

Some of the best parts of HBO’s
are the withering stares, sardonic smiles, and scathing truth bombs of Olivia Mossbacher, played by The White Lotus Sydney Sweeney. Unfortunately, viewers will have to bid aloha (it’s both hello and goodbye in Hawaiian) to Olivia on Sunday, Aug. 15, on the show’s season finale. The good news is that the Mike White series will be returning for Season 2. The bad news is that the social satire will no longer be set in idyllic Hawaii, which means a different luxe resort, hotel crew, and permutation of privileged guests.
Luckily, at just 23, Sweeney has already heaped impressive acting credits to her name, so viewers missing Sweeney’s sharp-tongued Olivia have a lot of other complex Sweeney characters to be captivated by. From bit roles in shows like
Heroes, 90210 , and Grey’s Anatomy , Sweeney landed roles that showed off her acting chops. Onscreen, she’s had an abortion ( ), inflicted self-harm Euphoria ( ), and even been possessed by the supernatural ( Sharp Objects ). And she has even more projects lined up, including Nocturne with Halsey, The Player’s Table , and The Voyeurs . As American Sole White Lotus comes to a close and the release date of her upcoming show, Euphoria’s Season 2, is still TBD, here are the best Sydney Sweeney TV shows and movies to tide you over. Euphoria
, the Euphoria Zendaya-starred hyper glamorized HBO teen drama, Sweeney plays Cassie Howard, a troubled teen whose sexual past haunts her. In an interview with Good Morning America, Sweeney shared that playing the sex-positive Cassie has been “really, really powerful” for her. “I’ve definitely struggled with a lot of body dysmorphia and been self-conscious,” she revealed, adding that the character was “therapeutic” in helping her “accept my body in a different way.” The Handmaid’s Tale
, the award-winning dystopian series based on the The Handmaid’s Tale 1985 namesake novel by Margaret Atwood, Sweeney plays the uber pious Eden Spencer. Pretty much the entire series is jarring, and most of the characters’ fates are grim at best, but Eden’s story is especially harrowing as the child bride of Nick Blaine, played by Max Minghella. Eden only appears in a few Season 2 episodes, but her arc will leave viewers unsettled. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Pretty Little Liars
the seven-season teen mystery thriller about the stalker/murderer/blackmailer A. In the creepy (and slightly confusing) ending, a new group of teens finds themselves in the exact same situation as the pilot. Sweeney plays Willa, or Spencer 2.0 with the same line that Pretty Little Liars, Troian Bellisario had in the pilot: “I've looked everywhere for her, I think I heard her scream.” Everything Sucks!
Everything Sucks! . The lighthearted Netflix comedy was canceled after just one season, but the ’90s-set coming-of-age series is worth a watch if not for the nostalgia, then for the budding queer romance between Sweeney and Peyton Kennedy. Sharp Objects
the HBO series adaptation of Sharp Objects, Gillian Flynn’s namesake debut novel. Committed to a psychiatric hospital for inflicting self-harm, Alice becomes roommates (and friends) with Camille ( Amy Adams), a recovering alcoholic journalist. Sweeney, who was already a fan of director Jean-Marc Vallee ( ), Big Little Lies told Nylon , “When I saw that [Vallee] was doing a project with Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, I was like, ‘I have to do this. Someone, please tell me there's a role in this for me. I'll audition for anything.’” Nocturne
, but only Vivien is the prodigy. So when Juliet finds a notebook belonging to a deceased classmate and is possessed (literally) by the music and creepy occult-like inscriptions, she steals Vivien’s life — her piano piece, show, and boyfriend. Sweeney’s portrayal of Vivien in this supernatural horror film is eerily compelling. Nocturne Big Time Adolescence
follows the friendship — that errs on the exploitative — between 23-year-old Zeke ( Big Time Adolescence Pete Davidson) and his ex-girlfriend’s 16-year-old brother, Mo ( Griffin Gluck). Sweeney plays Pete Davidson’s girlfriend, Holly, who also has a brief dalliance with the other main character. Sweeney will reunite with Davidson in the upcoming film American Sole. Under the Silver Lake
Andrew Garfield, the neo-noir thriller centers on Sam (Garfield) who stumbles upon a conspiracy after a woman he likes disappears. Sweeney plays a nameless “Shooting Star,” one of the many aspiring actors-turned-escorts. The film is a searing look at the fate of some young Hollywood aspirants, and Sweeney, in her beret, short shorts, and hoop earrings, plays the professional pleasure-giver to a tee. Under the Silver Lake Clementine
Sweeney stars as Lana, the teen who captures the eye of the much-older Karen (Otmara Marrero). Despite the picturesque lakehouse backdrop, the film constantly flits between queer romance and mystery thriller. Of her character, Clementine, Sweeney told , “I loved the mystery behind her. You weren't quite sure how she was, where she came from, or who she was.” She added, “Then all of a sudden, after this crazy relationship [that unfolds between the two women], you realize she's just another lost girl.” ET