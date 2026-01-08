When it comes to her style, Sydney Sweeney is open to experimenting. She’s dipped her toes into every decade of fashion history — embracing old Hollywood glam, ‘90s grunge, and everything in between. More recently, she’s set her sights on an era beloved by millennials: the 2010s.

Sweeney isn’t embracing every fashion highlight of the period — safe to say, she won’t be borrowing Lady Gaga’s meat dress anytime soon — but there is one 2010s trend she’s happy to wear: the peplum. Although peplum waists were ubiquitous throughout the 2010s, they were deemed “cheugy” by the time the 2020s rolled around. But now, this controversial silhouette has become a staple in Sweeney’s wardrobe, and it seems like the Housemaid star is doing everything to revive it — most recently, cosigning peplum in a wintry ‘fit.

Sydney’s Cozy Peplum Jacket

After a busy year promoting her films Christy and The Housemaid, Sweeney enjoyed a winter getaway in the French Alps in January. For her European trip, she sported several snow-ready ‘fits, including one look that effortlessly evoked the 2010s.

Taking to Instagram on Jan. 7, Sweeney shared a few photo of her vacation wardrobe, posing in a cream-colored fleece zip-up jacket, which featured a peplum waist. For an added layer of sartorial nostalgia, she paired the coat in with a pair of dark wash skinny jeans from her partnership with American Eagle. She tucked the retro denim into black knee-high riding boots with the top of her white knit socks peeking out from underneath.

Of course, the actress also added some necessary cold-weather accessories, including a black scarf and beanie, sleek shades, and a white shearling Miu Miu purse.

Her Winter-Friendly Pantless Look

In another vacay look, Sweeney brought back another fave from the 2010s: the sheepskin boot. The most common iteration of this style was, of course, the UGG boot — which has seen a recent (and well-deserved) resurgence. The actress wore an elevated version of this style in another Instagram story on Jan. 7.

Sweeney wore a pair of knee-high lace-up boots with white fur. She paired the footwear with a white corduroy pea coat. The actress went pantless beneath the cozy jacket, letting the boots steal the show. She added her sherpa Miu Miu purse to this look, too — cosigning the winter whites trend.

Sweeney’s bringing back the 2010s, one Instagram story at a time.