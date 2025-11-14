Sydney Sweeney’s style can’t be pinned down. The actor has grown from rising star to certified fashion girl, in part thanks to her relationship with Miu Miu, where she puts spicy twists on the luxury house’s preppy wares. However, she’s also not afraid to get country, or when the time calls, even a little rock-and-roll.

On Nov. 14, Sweeney attended GQ’s 2025 Man of the Year Awards, celebrating her story with the magazine alongside fellow cover stars Stephen Colbert, Seth Rogan, SZA, Oscar Isaac, Clipse, and Hailey Bieber. At the event, she pulled an Olivia Rodrigo (who was also in attendance) by embracing her punk-rock side, donning a spicy, gothic look.

Sydney’s Plunging LBD

Walking the red carpet, Sweeney wore a velvet LBD (little black dress) from Versace, featuring a cleavage-baring collar and a floor-length skirt with an hourglass silhouette.

The small train was just long enough to obscure Sweeney’s footwear. However, she made up for it by pairing her dress with a matching black choker, adding even more grunge vibes.

Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage/Getty Images

Even her hair matched the aesthetic, giving her blonde bob the wet-hair treatment that makes it look like she just stepped offstage at her rock show.

Sydney’s Goth Inspiration

This is not the first time that Sweeney has gotten a little gothic on the red carpet. In September 2024, she attended an Armani Beauty dinner during the Venice Film Festival in a custom Armani Privé look that took lots of gothic inspiration.

Her black velvet gown featured a sheer bustier, save for strategically placed floral embroidery, and a shawl around her sleeves connecting to her pleated floor-length skirt, complete with two exaggerated peplum loops at her waist.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just like Sweeney’s recent look, the skirt was long enough to obscure her footwear, sweeping the red carpet. But she still added some gothic bling, including a metallic silver studded cuff bracelet and an array of bejeweled rings.